Whirlwind year finally ends in Gibson Cup glory for Larne’s delighted midfield ace Leroy Millar

A year is a long time in football and certainly a long time in the life of Larne hero Leroy Millar.

Just under 12 months ago, the midfield general was devastated after his Ballymena United side suffered Irish Cup Final heartbreak against Crusaders.

Millar was the Sky Blues skipper who was seconds away from lifting the trophy before the Crues staged a smash and grab with goals at the end of normal time and then extra-time.

It was the 27-year-old’s last appearance for his hometown club and he took some criticism for linking up with Larne.

Now Millar is an Irish League Champion and counting his blessings.

After the Gibson Cup presentation following the 1-1 draw with Linfield at Inver Park on Friday night, he was mobbed by ecstatic supporters and when he came up for breath, he struggled to find the words to accurately convey his elation.

“It’s so hard to sum up my emotions,” said Millar, whose intelligent attacking runs, energy and drive in midfield helped fire the Invermen to a first Premiership title.

“It’s hard to believe that a year ago I was on the receiving end of that Irish Cup Final defeat and it was heartbreaking.

“Then people doubted me for making the move to Larne but it has been the right decision.

“This is what the Larne fans deserve — they have been through a lot of pain over the years and this moment has taken 134 years. I’m just buzzing to get it over the line.

“Kenny (Bruce) spoke to me when I came in and he was confident the club would win a League title.

“He gave me the opportunity to do that. Players come and go from clubs but Kenny is an ambitious owner who believed in the team and now he has seen the players make history.”

Millar, who was last night named Dream Spanish Homes Premiership Player of the Year, produced another majestic performance against a Linfield side who greeted the Champions onto the pitch with a guard of honour.

Sublime strikes from Andy Ryan and Stephen Fallon ensured both teams claimed a point but it was Larne who have been a different class this season.

“Full-time football has made a massive difference,” added Millar.

“I’ve had a year of it here and you can see the benefits of it on the pitch.

“A lot of credit has to go to the Larne coaching staff. Tiernan (Lynch) wanted me to get at least double figures from midfield and thankfully I have done that but I don’t want to stand still, I want to replicate that or get even better.

“We don’t want to sound big headed but that is the benchmark set and we can’t let our standards drop.

“If we do that, teams will overtake us. But we know sides like Linfield, Cliftonville and Glentoran will be hurting, and it will be harder next year. We will have to be equally as good, if not better, next season and hopefully we can do this again.

“From when I first came on the scene, the League has come on leaps and bounds and that’s credit to NIFL (Northern Ireland Football League) and everyone involved.

“You see the product on the pitch improving and more fans are coming through the gates.

“Larne has been transformed and everyone is buzzing. It’s class to have those fans behind us every week.”

Lynch was beaming with pride after his side made a special bit of Irish League history and their strong performance against Linfield offered another insight into the manager’s professional mindset.

“This has been six years of hard work with a great bunch of boys, the owner and working alongside (brother) Seamus every day,” he reflected.

“Friends and families have been by our side and you can see we are a very family-orientated club.

“I think that is shining through right now.

“On Tuesday, we got back to work. I wasn’t prepared to down tools. As far as I was concerned, the League was not over and it deserved that respect.

“We wanted to beat Linfield and I think Glentoran and Cliftonville deserved that attitude. Teams are jockeying for places and I want a culture here that means something, when you pull on the shirt it matters and we need to perform to enjoy these moments again and again.”

Observers will now ask whether Larne can build on this success and win more big prizes.

Lynch added: “That’s why we’re here. That’s what we want to do. I’m not going to be stupid enough to say we’re going to do X, Y and Z, but I am going to tell you that we want to sit at this top table and stay at this top table and we want to challenge every year.

“Whether we’re good enough to win it every year? Listen, I think there are too many good teams and big clubs but we want to be there or thereabouts. Nights like this are what it is all about.

“From last Friday night, when you’re around the town or go into a shop, it takes you 20 minutes to get out of it. That’s just how passionate the people of Larne are about their town and about their club, and I couldn’t be more privileged to be a part of it.”