Whitehead’s Marian McHugh becomes first women to play in IBA Senior Cup

Marian McHugh, alongside rink members James Caldwell, Iain McMenamin and William Keyes, became the first woman to play in the IBA Senior Cup

It wasn’t the fact that the home team cantered into the second round of the IBA Senior Cup, or the fact that Mark Foster’s rink picked a full house — a count of eight on one end — but it was because Marian McHugh became the first ever lady to appear in the tournament.

The mother of Ireland international and Old Bleach player Marty turned out for Whitehead — this being the first year that ladies are permitted to feature in any of the three IBA Cup competitions.

Unfortunately for Marian, she finished on the losing side as the PGL kingpins roared into the second round where they will travel to Banbridge next month, after demolishing their opponents 106-31.

However, Marian, who played second to William Keyes (third) and James Caldwell (skip), with Iain McMenamin at lead, produced a superb performance as her Whitehead rink were only inched out on the last end when Simon Martin picked up a single shot to win 14-13.

But what a day it was for Foster and his rink of Nigel Beggs, Peter Campbell and Ryan Cavan. They were simply too hot to handle as they stormed to a 32-7 win against Colin Todd, which included that fantastic count of eight.

Raymond Barr was also in an unplayable mood as he romped home 34-4 against Dessie Hill, while Stuart Bennett completed the job with a 26-7 success against Sam Wallace.

“I have a certain amount of sympathy for Whitehead because they lost around nine first-team players prior to the start of the season,” said Barr. “Any team would struggle to recover having lost so many players.

“They still managed to create a little piece of history by fielding the first lady player in the tournament. It was no coincidence that was their best rink.

“Regardless of all the sideshows, we had a job to do to make sure we were in the next round. We played really well on the day, helped by the great condition of our green.

“But we know there will be bigger challenges up ahead. We travel to Banbridge in the next round which will be a big test for us. Incredibly, it will be the third year in a row we have been drawn away to them in the Irish Cup.”

IRISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION

SENIOR CUP, FIRST ROUND

BELMONT 106 WHITEHEAD 31

Rink 1: S Bennett 26 S Wallace 7

Rink 2: R Barr 34 D Hill 4

Rink 3: S Martin 14 J Caldwell 13

Rink 4: M Foster 32 C Todd 7

IBA INTERMEDIATE CUP, FIRST ROUND

LIMAVADY B 97 SKERRIES 48

Rink 1: D Calvin 19 M Hogan 16

Rink 2: M Cunningham 21 J O’Dowd 18

Rink 3: W Elder 22 L Swawbrig 8

Rink 4: S Martin 35 P Paylor 6

IBA INTERMEDIATE CUP, SECOND ROUND

ULSTER TRANSPORT 100 BETS 45

Rink 1: J Shannon 17 S Curran 12

Rink 2: M Trew 23 P Canning 16

Rink 3: N Devine 26 R Beattie 9

Rink 4: D McCartney 34 J Hagans 8

IBA JUNIOR CUP, FIRST ROUND

BALMORAL B 45 BELMONT C 100

Rink 1: H Gibb 5 D McCullough 31

Rink 2: R Girvan 21 A Ferguson 14

Rink 3: K Pearson 5 D Hamilton 39

Rink 4: M McNeill 14 D Hamilton 16

ANTRIM LAWN 93 ORMEAU 77

Rink 1: T Evans 22 S Porter 18

Rink 2: R McCullough 27 B McMillan 21

Rink 3: M Teer 27 G Porter 17

Rink 4: M Clewer 17 J Hill 21

COOKSTOWN C 95 DROMORE 70

Rink 1: P Steel 23 D Graham 18

Rink 2: K Greer 19 A Malcomson 16

Rink 3: S Hughes 34 N Shaw 15

Rink 4: M Kane 19 R Malcomson 21

HILDEN B 73 PICKIE B 89

Rink 1: J Liggett 18 R McAteer 17

Rink 2: J Williams 30 B Sloan 20

Rink 3: T Law 9 J Magill 30

Rink 4: B Lemon 16 R Nesbitt 22

PSNI 74 BALLYMENA B 88

Rink 1: C Hill 26 T Hill 14

Rink 2: P Franks 14 D McCullough 27

Rink 3: K McGarry 21 R Torrington 22

Rink 4: K Davey 13 F Gilchrist 25

IBA JUNIOR CUP, SECOND ROUND

LURGAN B 51 SHAFTESBURY 7 0

Rink 1: B Strain 13 F Simpson 17

Rink 2: I Doone 12 D Scott 18

Rink 3: S Martin 9 J Hinds 23

Rink 4: E Quinn 17 D McConkey 12

NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE GREENS

LEAGUE HAFFEY SPORTS GROUND

DIVISION ONE

BALLYMENA 79 (2.5) LARNE 79 (4.5)

Rink 1: N Robinson 17 A Kyle 19

Rink 2: S Coleman 16 A McLean 20

Rink 3: J Baker 28 D Witherspoon 20

Rink 4: A Duncan 18 M Pettigrew 20

DUNBARTON 87 (6) SALISBURY 61 (1)

Rink 1: C McCartan 30 G McGleave 12

Rink 2: A Paul 18 B Power 19

Rink 3: B Browne 18 T Crawford 18

Rink 4: JA Moffett 20 P McCafferty 12

NIPGL DIVISION TWO

EWARTS 65 (2) FALLS 80 (5)

Rink 1: B Faulkner 17 G McGetterick 18

Rink 2: A Duff 19 P McEwan 16

Rink 3: P Gillespie 5 M Leckey 30

Rink 4: C Magee 24 P Rooney 16

OLD BLEACH B 102 (6) CLIFTONVILLE 61 (1)

Rink 1: D Elliott 25 G McTasney 10

Rink 2: N McNally 22 L McKenna 24

Rink 3: R McCune 30 M McKenna 17

Rink 4: T Rainey 25 E Mckenna 10

PICKIE 111 (7) HILDEN 53 (0)

Rink 1: R Irwin 27 H McMullan 9

Rink 2: N Belch 22 J Gray 16

Rink 3: P Davey 34 K Morrison 12

Rink 4: R Irwin 28 E Marsden 16

LARNE B 74 (1) BALLYWALTER 78 (6)

Rink 1: H Russell 15 K Massey 20

Rink 2: P McRandal 28 G Smyth 16

Rink 3: L King 17 D Palmer 18

Rink 4: A McCord 14 A Davidson 24

NIPGL DIVISION THREE

CI-KNOCK 79 (6) BALMORAL 61 (1)

Rink 1: P Reynolds 25 M Albert 11

Rink 2: D McCluskey 15 M Sproule 19

Rink 3: C Campbell 16 S Smyth 13

Rink 4: T Wilson 23 C Craig 18

SAINTFIELD 53 (1) CI-KNOCK 70 (6)

Rink 1: G McMullan 14 P Reynolds 16

Rink 2: R Copes 15 T Wilson 12

Rink 3: A Johnston 13 C Campbell 20

Rink 4: K Young 11 D McCluskey 22

PSNI 55 (1) BALLYMENA B 65 (6)

Rink 1: P Franks 14 T Hill 15

Rink 2: K McGarry 13 D McCullough 16

Rink 3: K Davey 11 R Torrington 18

Rink 4: J Davey 17 F Gilchrist 16

FORTH RIVER 88 (5.5) DOWNPATRICK 81 (1.5)

Rink 1: G McClenaghan 29 L Higgins 16

Rink 2: S Toy 21 N Brown 21

Rink 3: R Lynn 10 K McMullan 25

Rink 4: B Anderson 28 D McCay 19

WILLOWFIELD 68 (4) COMBER 67 (3)

Rink 1: M Cockcroft 14 D Boal 15

Rink 2: J Cockcroft 18 P Orr 19

Rink 3: J Moore 27 B Orr 15

Rink 4: W Brennan 9 M Livings 18

NIPGL DIVISION FIVE

NORTH BELFAST 74 (6) CI-KNOCK B 42 (0)

Rink 1: E Totten 20 A Shaw 14

Rink 2: S Maxwell 34 D Aiken 10

Rink 3: I Maxwell 20 G Barr 18

NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING

ASSOCIATION STAIRLIFT SOLUTIONS

DIVISION ONE

DONAGHADEE 95 (6) DUNDONALD 61 (1)

Rink 1: C Dorman 23 D McBride 18

Rink 2: E Kennedy 16 N Large 21

Rink 3: C Gaw 33 C Irwin 7

Rink 4: R Humphreys 23 J Frazer 15

BANGOR 109 (6) CARRICKFERGUS 50.5 (1)

Rink 1: M Shannon 17 B Nicholl 17

Rink 2: R Hastings 42 A Kelly 4.5

Rink 3: M Crawford 33 J Campbell 12

Rink 4: K Taylor 17 R Anderson 17

CURRAN 67 (1) BANBRIDGE 89 (6)

Rink 1: R Gingles 13 P Cromie 32

Rink 2: M Lindsey 27 K Blakely 13

Rink 3: R Wallace 13 G Blakely 23

Rink 4: I Gingles 14 J Kelly 21

NIBA DIVISION TWO

RATHFRILAND 80 (4.5) NORTH DOWN 80 (2.5)

Rink 1: J Niblock 17 P McMeekin 16

Rink 2: D Blakely 17 N Swindle 24

Rink 3: B Collom 23 R Kayes 21

Rink 4: H Malcomson 23 S Bewley 19

PORTADOWN 75 (4) WHITHEAD B 70 (3)

Rink 1: N Orr 15 K Walker 19

Rink 2: D Malcomson 13 B Connor 20

Rink 3: G McCartney 16 J Burns jnr 22

Rink 4: W Martin 31 J Crooks 9

BANBRIDGE B 96 (7) BESSBROOK 63 (0)

Rink 1: W Steenson 26 D Paul 14

Rink 2: B McArdle 19 M Mackin 13

Rink 3: D Peden 24 D Carroll 20

Rink 4: J Major 27 M Tyrall 16

NORTH DOWN 64 (6) PORTADOWN 56 (1)

Rink 1: A Bailie 16 E McCartney 14

Rink 2: J McMeekin 11 D Malcomson 21

Rink 3: R Keyes 22 W Martin 9

Rink 4: S Bewley 15 N Quinn 12

NIBA DIVISION THREE A

NEWCASTLE 1ST 91 (7) BALLYMACARRETT 42.25 (0)

Rink 1: I McKeown 31 A Loane 5

Rink 2: D Scarlett 16 B McIlnea 9

Rink 3: J Cummings 27 R Scott 17

A McHugh 17 D Cameron 11.25

NIBA DIVISION THREE B

LONDONDERRY PARK 91 (7) GLENGORMLEY 43 (0)

Rink 1: J Marshall 25 D McIlveen 14

Rink 2: G Kearney 23 M Lowry 7

Rink 3: M Marshall sen 16 J Johnston 15

Rink 4: S Sweetlove 27 S Maddison 7

FINAGHY 75 (6.5) NEWCASTLE B 52 (0.5)

Rink 1: FT Flack 19 A Poland 19

Rink 2: E Ashton 24 E McGrady 5

Rink 3: G Stubbs 19 J Kelly 16

Rink 4: G Peacock 13 E Watson 12

NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL

BOWLING ASSOCIATION

PREMIER DIVISION

LETTERKENNY 45 (1) COLERAINE 93.75 (6)

Rink 1: W McGeehan 12 V Dallas 26

Rink 2: J Jacob 18 B kennedy 16

Rink 3: C Mabon 8 A Irwin 32

Rink 4: C O’Kane 7 J Calvin 21.75

BALLYMONEY 95 (7) CITY OF DERRY 55 (0)

Rink 1: B McAlary 19 R Kincaid 15

Rink 2: B Smyth 21 L Graham 14

Rink 3: A Tennant 30 J Hamilton 14

Rink 4: W McCaw 25 M Thompson 12

NIPGL DIVISION ONE

LIMAVADY B 106 (7) KILREA 57 (0)

Rink 1: L Harrison 26 D McCann 17

Rink 2: C Wylie 35 I Smith 11

Rink 3: W Elder 24 K McNamee 12

Rink 4: D Moore 21 S O’Neill 17

DUNLUCE B 62 (1.5) BALLYMONEY B 73 (5.5)

Rink 1: E Armstrong 13 C Jones 23

Rink 2: A Clyce 6 K Shirley 18

Rink 3: D Culbertson 20 S McLean 20

Rink 4: S Wilmont 23 T Smith 12

DUNGIVEN 55 (1) COOKSTOWN B 80 (6)

Rink 1: J McGlone 13 S Newell 16

Rink 2: A Thompson 15 G Smith 14

Rink 3: JJ McElmoyle 13 P Mitchell 25

Rink 4: D McMacken 14 T Montgomery 25

NIPBA DIVISION TWO

BROOKE PARK 83 (5) CITY OF DERRY B 62 (2)

Rink 1: J Hagan 17 B Jones 21

Rink 2: J Cuthbert 24 J Mullan 10

Rink 3: K McMenamin 26 B McHugh 9

Rink 4: A Hagan 16 J Weir 22

NIPGL DIVISION THREE

ROE VALLEY 66 (5) PORTGLENONE 62 (2)

Rink 1: T O’Brien 12 J Shaw 17

Rink 2: U Galbraith 23 D Shaw 8

Rink 3: G Stewart 17 G Merrion 13

Rink 4: R Gamble 14 J Caul 24

BALLYCASTLE B 72 (6) CULRATHAIN 60 (1)

Rink 1: T McKeegan 16 I Watson 22

Rink 2: T Grainger 18 J Camac 17

Rink 3: M O’Halloran 19 V Hunter 8

Rink 4: M McKeegan 19 A Carson 13