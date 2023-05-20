Whitehead’s Marian McHugh becomes first women to play in IBA Senior Cup
Alittle piece of history was made at Belmont on Saturday.
It wasn’t the fact that the home team cantered into the second round of the IBA Senior Cup, or the fact that Mark Foster’s rink picked a full house — a count of eight on one end — but it was because Marian McHugh became the first ever lady to appear in the tournament.
The mother of Ireland international and Old Bleach player Marty turned out for Whitehead — this being the first year that ladies are permitted to feature in any of the three IBA Cup competitions.
Unfortunately for Marian, she finished on the losing side as the PGL kingpins roared into the second round where they will travel to Banbridge next month, after demolishing their opponents 106-31.
However, Marian, who played second to William Keyes (third) and James Caldwell (skip), with Iain McMenamin at lead, produced a superb performance as her Whitehead rink were only inched out on the last end when Simon Martin picked up a single shot to win 14-13.
But what a day it was for Foster and his rink of Nigel Beggs, Peter Campbell and Ryan Cavan. They were simply too hot to handle as they stormed to a 32-7 win against Colin Todd, which included that fantastic count of eight.
Raymond Barr was also in an unplayable mood as he romped home 34-4 against Dessie Hill, while Stuart Bennett completed the job with a 26-7 success against Sam Wallace.
“I have a certain amount of sympathy for Whitehead because they lost around nine first-team players prior to the start of the season,” said Barr. “Any team would struggle to recover having lost so many players.
“They still managed to create a little piece of history by fielding the first lady player in the tournament. It was no coincidence that was their best rink.
“Regardless of all the sideshows, we had a job to do to make sure we were in the next round. We played really well on the day, helped by the great condition of our green.
“But we know there will be bigger challenges up ahead. We travel to Banbridge in the next round which will be a big test for us. Incredibly, it will be the third year in a row we have been drawn away to them in the Irish Cup.”
IRISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION
SENIOR CUP, FIRST ROUND
BELMONT 106 WHITEHEAD 31
Rink 1: S Bennett 26 S Wallace 7
Rink 2: R Barr 34 D Hill 4
Rink 3: S Martin 14 J Caldwell 13
Rink 4: M Foster 32 C Todd 7
IBA INTERMEDIATE CUP, FIRST ROUND
LIMAVADY B 97 SKERRIES 48
Rink 1: D Calvin 19 M Hogan 16
Rink 2: M Cunningham 21 J O’Dowd 18
Rink 3: W Elder 22 L Swawbrig 8
Rink 4: S Martin 35 P Paylor 6
IBA INTERMEDIATE CUP, SECOND ROUND
ULSTER TRANSPORT 100 BETS 45
Rink 1: J Shannon 17 S Curran 12
Rink 2: M Trew 23 P Canning 16
Rink 3: N Devine 26 R Beattie 9
Rink 4: D McCartney 34 J Hagans 8
IBA JUNIOR CUP, FIRST ROUND
BALMORAL B 45 BELMONT C 100
Rink 1: H Gibb 5 D McCullough 31
Rink 2: R Girvan 21 A Ferguson 14
Rink 3: K Pearson 5 D Hamilton 39
Rink 4: M McNeill 14 D Hamilton 16
ANTRIM LAWN 93 ORMEAU 77
Rink 1: T Evans 22 S Porter 18
Rink 2: R McCullough 27 B McMillan 21
Rink 3: M Teer 27 G Porter 17
Rink 4: M Clewer 17 J Hill 21
COOKSTOWN C 95 DROMORE 70
Rink 1: P Steel 23 D Graham 18
Rink 2: K Greer 19 A Malcomson 16
Rink 3: S Hughes 34 N Shaw 15
Rink 4: M Kane 19 R Malcomson 21
HILDEN B 73 PICKIE B 89
Rink 1: J Liggett 18 R McAteer 17
Rink 2: J Williams 30 B Sloan 20
Rink 3: T Law 9 J Magill 30
Rink 4: B Lemon 16 R Nesbitt 22
PSNI 74 BALLYMENA B 88
Rink 1: C Hill 26 T Hill 14
Rink 2: P Franks 14 D McCullough 27
Rink 3: K McGarry 21 R Torrington 22
Rink 4: K Davey 13 F Gilchrist 25
IBA JUNIOR CUP, SECOND ROUND
LURGAN B 51 SHAFTESBURY 7 0
Rink 1: B Strain 13 F Simpson 17
Rink 2: I Doone 12 D Scott 18
Rink 3: S Martin 9 J Hinds 23
Rink 4: E Quinn 17 D McConkey 12
NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE GREENS
LEAGUE HAFFEY SPORTS GROUND
DIVISION ONE
BALLYMENA 79 (2.5) LARNE 79 (4.5)
Rink 1: N Robinson 17 A Kyle 19
Rink 2: S Coleman 16 A McLean 20
Rink 3: J Baker 28 D Witherspoon 20
Rink 4: A Duncan 18 M Pettigrew 20
DUNBARTON 87 (6) SALISBURY 61 (1)
Rink 1: C McCartan 30 G McGleave 12
Rink 2: A Paul 18 B Power 19
Rink 3: B Browne 18 T Crawford 18
Rink 4: JA Moffett 20 P McCafferty 12
NIPGL DIVISION TWO
EWARTS 65 (2) FALLS 80 (5)
Rink 1: B Faulkner 17 G McGetterick 18
Rink 2: A Duff 19 P McEwan 16
Rink 3: P Gillespie 5 M Leckey 30
Rink 4: C Magee 24 P Rooney 16
OLD BLEACH B 102 (6) CLIFTONVILLE 61 (1)
Rink 1: D Elliott 25 G McTasney 10
Rink 2: N McNally 22 L McKenna 24
Rink 3: R McCune 30 M McKenna 17
Rink 4: T Rainey 25 E Mckenna 10
PICKIE 111 (7) HILDEN 53 (0)
Rink 1: R Irwin 27 H McMullan 9
Rink 2: N Belch 22 J Gray 16
Rink 3: P Davey 34 K Morrison 12
Rink 4: R Irwin 28 E Marsden 16
LARNE B 74 (1) BALLYWALTER 78 (6)
Rink 1: H Russell 15 K Massey 20
Rink 2: P McRandal 28 G Smyth 16
Rink 3: L King 17 D Palmer 18
Rink 4: A McCord 14 A Davidson 24
NIPGL DIVISION THREE
CI-KNOCK 79 (6) BALMORAL 61 (1)
Rink 1: P Reynolds 25 M Albert 11
Rink 2: D McCluskey 15 M Sproule 19
Rink 3: C Campbell 16 S Smyth 13
Rink 4: T Wilson 23 C Craig 18
SAINTFIELD 53 (1) CI-KNOCK 70 (6)
Rink 1: G McMullan 14 P Reynolds 16
Rink 2: R Copes 15 T Wilson 12
Rink 3: A Johnston 13 C Campbell 20
Rink 4: K Young 11 D McCluskey 22
PSNI 55 (1) BALLYMENA B 65 (6)
Rink 1: P Franks 14 T Hill 15
Rink 2: K McGarry 13 D McCullough 16
Rink 3: K Davey 11 R Torrington 18
Rink 4: J Davey 17 F Gilchrist 16
FORTH RIVER 88 (5.5) DOWNPATRICK 81 (1.5)
Rink 1: G McClenaghan 29 L Higgins 16
Rink 2: S Toy 21 N Brown 21
Rink 3: R Lynn 10 K McMullan 25
Rink 4: B Anderson 28 D McCay 19
WILLOWFIELD 68 (4) COMBER 67 (3)
Rink 1: M Cockcroft 14 D Boal 15
Rink 2: J Cockcroft 18 P Orr 19
Rink 3: J Moore 27 B Orr 15
Rink 4: W Brennan 9 M Livings 18
NIPGL DIVISION FIVE
NORTH BELFAST 74 (6) CI-KNOCK B 42 (0)
Rink 1: E Totten 20 A Shaw 14
Rink 2: S Maxwell 34 D Aiken 10
Rink 3: I Maxwell 20 G Barr 18
NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING
ASSOCIATION STAIRLIFT SOLUTIONS
DIVISION ONE
DONAGHADEE 95 (6) DUNDONALD 61 (1)
Rink 1: C Dorman 23 D McBride 18
Rink 2: E Kennedy 16 N Large 21
Rink 3: C Gaw 33 C Irwin 7
Rink 4: R Humphreys 23 J Frazer 15
BANGOR 109 (6) CARRICKFERGUS 50.5 (1)
Rink 1: M Shannon 17 B Nicholl 17
Rink 2: R Hastings 42 A Kelly 4.5
Rink 3: M Crawford 33 J Campbell 12
Rink 4: K Taylor 17 R Anderson 17
CURRAN 67 (1) BANBRIDGE 89 (6)
Rink 1: R Gingles 13 P Cromie 32
Rink 2: M Lindsey 27 K Blakely 13
Rink 3: R Wallace 13 G Blakely 23
Rink 4: I Gingles 14 J Kelly 21
NIBA DIVISION TWO
RATHFRILAND 80 (4.5) NORTH DOWN 80 (2.5)
Rink 1: J Niblock 17 P McMeekin 16
Rink 2: D Blakely 17 N Swindle 24
Rink 3: B Collom 23 R Kayes 21
Rink 4: H Malcomson 23 S Bewley 19
PORTADOWN 75 (4) WHITHEAD B 70 (3)
Rink 1: N Orr 15 K Walker 19
Rink 2: D Malcomson 13 B Connor 20
Rink 3: G McCartney 16 J Burns jnr 22
Rink 4: W Martin 31 J Crooks 9
BANBRIDGE B 96 (7) BESSBROOK 63 (0)
Rink 1: W Steenson 26 D Paul 14
Rink 2: B McArdle 19 M Mackin 13
Rink 3: D Peden 24 D Carroll 20
Rink 4: J Major 27 M Tyrall 16
NORTH DOWN 64 (6) PORTADOWN 56 (1)
Rink 1: A Bailie 16 E McCartney 14
Rink 2: J McMeekin 11 D Malcomson 21
Rink 3: R Keyes 22 W Martin 9
Rink 4: S Bewley 15 N Quinn 12
NIBA DIVISION THREE A
NEWCASTLE 1ST 91 (7) BALLYMACARRETT 42.25 (0)
Rink 1: I McKeown 31 A Loane 5
Rink 2: D Scarlett 16 B McIlnea 9
Rink 3: J Cummings 27 R Scott 17
A McHugh 17 D Cameron 11.25
NIBA DIVISION THREE B
LONDONDERRY PARK 91 (7) GLENGORMLEY 43 (0)
Rink 1: J Marshall 25 D McIlveen 14
Rink 2: G Kearney 23 M Lowry 7
Rink 3: M Marshall sen 16 J Johnston 15
Rink 4: S Sweetlove 27 S Maddison 7
FINAGHY 75 (6.5) NEWCASTLE B 52 (0.5)
Rink 1: FT Flack 19 A Poland 19
Rink 2: E Ashton 24 E McGrady 5
Rink 3: G Stubbs 19 J Kelly 16
Rink 4: G Peacock 13 E Watson 12
NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL
BOWLING ASSOCIATION
PREMIER DIVISION
LETTERKENNY 45 (1) COLERAINE 93.75 (6)
Rink 1: W McGeehan 12 V Dallas 26
Rink 2: J Jacob 18 B kennedy 16
Rink 3: C Mabon 8 A Irwin 32
Rink 4: C O’Kane 7 J Calvin 21.75
BALLYMONEY 95 (7) CITY OF DERRY 55 (0)
Rink 1: B McAlary 19 R Kincaid 15
Rink 2: B Smyth 21 L Graham 14
Rink 3: A Tennant 30 J Hamilton 14
Rink 4: W McCaw 25 M Thompson 12
NIPGL DIVISION ONE
LIMAVADY B 106 (7) KILREA 57 (0)
Rink 1: L Harrison 26 D McCann 17
Rink 2: C Wylie 35 I Smith 11
Rink 3: W Elder 24 K McNamee 12
Rink 4: D Moore 21 S O’Neill 17
DUNLUCE B 62 (1.5) BALLYMONEY B 73 (5.5)
Rink 1: E Armstrong 13 C Jones 23
Rink 2: A Clyce 6 K Shirley 18
Rink 3: D Culbertson 20 S McLean 20
Rink 4: S Wilmont 23 T Smith 12
DUNGIVEN 55 (1) COOKSTOWN B 80 (6)
Rink 1: J McGlone 13 S Newell 16
Rink 2: A Thompson 15 G Smith 14
Rink 3: JJ McElmoyle 13 P Mitchell 25
Rink 4: D McMacken 14 T Montgomery 25
NIPBA DIVISION TWO
BROOKE PARK 83 (5) CITY OF DERRY B 62 (2)
Rink 1: J Hagan 17 B Jones 21
Rink 2: J Cuthbert 24 J Mullan 10
Rink 3: K McMenamin 26 B McHugh 9
Rink 4: A Hagan 16 J Weir 22
NIPGL DIVISION THREE
ROE VALLEY 66 (5) PORTGLENONE 62 (2)
Rink 1: T O’Brien 12 J Shaw 17
Rink 2: U Galbraith 23 D Shaw 8
Rink 3: G Stewart 17 G Merrion 13
Rink 4: R Gamble 14 J Caul 24
BALLYCASTLE B 72 (6) CULRATHAIN 60 (1)
Rink 1: T McKeegan 16 I Watson 22
Rink 2: T Grainger 18 J Camac 17
Rink 3: M O’Halloran 19 V Hunter 8
Rink 4: M McKeegan 19 A Carson 13