Whiteside could have been one of the greatest if not for injury, says team-mate Nevin

BBC pundit Pat Nevin has said his former Everton pal and Northern Ireland legend Norman Whiteside “could have become one of the greatest players of the age” if he had not been crocked by injury.

Whiteside, 56, signed for the Toffees in 1989, a year after Nevin, who was sure at the time that the Belfast man would drive them on to challenge for honours.

Nevin, 57, said: “Some of the players we had brought in were very good indeed. Norman Whiteside had arrived from Manchester United and he was one of the best and most misunderstood players I have ever come across.

“Norm scarcely ever gave the ball away or lost possession from a tackle in games or even in training.

“His vision was exceptional, his strength on the ball immense and his match intelligence was up there with the best I have ever seen.

“That season he was well into double figures for League and Cup goals scored, which was especially impressive because he was a midfielder and his injuries meant he was playing while limping most of the time.

“Many who played with him felt that if he hadn’t damaged his knee when he was playing as a teenager, he could have become one of the greatest players of the age and I agree.

“He was playing at a World Cup at 17 and looking perfectly comfortable there. He scored a brilliant winning goal for Manchester United in a Cup Final, beating Neville Southall from 20 yards when he was only 20.

“I had watched him play centre-midfield and centre-forward at the top level and he had been equally good at both. Not many can do that.”

In his new book The Accidental Footballer, Scotland cap Nevin dismissed criticism aimed at Whiteside for liking a drink and a lack of speed.

He continued: “Most people pointed to the two weaknesses: he wasn’t quick and he liked the booze a little, or much, too much.

“There was a reason why he wasn’t quick and it was because of that initial injury. How the circumstances unfolded were unfortunate and very sad.

“When the injury happened to the young Belfast boy, United ensured the operation was carried out in a hospital in Manchester by their own specialist.

“The entire cartilage on his knee was removed when he was only 15! That would be an unthinkable decision for most surgeons today, because that meant his career length would be severely shortened, bone would eventually hit bone and that would be it, time to hang up the boots.

“An operation that left as much of the cartilage intact as possible would have been more sensible. The pace he previously had disappeared.

“Norman told me himself how speedy he was in his youthful days — ‘I was Giggsy quick as a kid’ — so it wasn’t in any way his fault he was slow for a footballer, it was purely down to the injury.

“Of course, there was the famous Norman Whiteside, Bryan Robson and Paul McGrath drinking club at Manchester United and although each one was a world-class football player, they were also allegedly world-class drinkers. Norman could sup with the best/worst of them.

“Why did he drink? Only he will know for sure but I am convinced part of it was that he knew how fabulous a footballer he was, how good he was going to be and how much was taken away by the injury and that operation.

“You cannot be that talented and not know it. How do you then deal with having all that taken away? It would be difficult for anyone to cope with.”

Whiteside was just 26 when injury forced him to hang up his boots but Nevin said he told him he believed he would have prolonged his career if he had been operated on in Northern Ireland.

He said: “Had he stayed in Belfast for them to do the work on his knee instead, it would certainly have been a much better outcome, as he explained to me. ‘Belfast surgeons were the world leaders in knee surgeries for the obvious reasons’.

“The obvious reasons? ‘The kneecappings that were routinely dealt out as punishments by the paramilitaries during the Troubles. They had more practice than anyone else with knee reconstructions’.”

Nevin also said his mate ‘Norm’ was a secret brainbox who could have been a doctor if he wanted and was a firm favourite with his team-mates.

He added: “Norman doesn’t even watch much football nowadays. Deep down that pain must still be there, but you wouldn’t know it when you talk to him, he is unfailingly delightful.

“In the time I knew Norman I never heard him swear and found him to be one of the most intelligent footballers I ever came across.

“He became a podiatrist after his career prematurely ended and I suspect he might even have become a doctor had the exams been available to him.

“He is also someone who consistently downplays his intelligence and talent, a rare quality in modern life that I have always admired.

“His popularity within the team was universal. Each time he walked through the door he was greeted with a chorus of ‘Norm’ by everyone, exactly like the character in the hugely popular sitcom at the time, Cheers.”