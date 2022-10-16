Why Padraig McCrory can change his life in Germany if he can successfully lift light-heavyweight title

Irish boxing has been on a very nice run of late following a difficult start to the year and Padraig McCrory can keep that going in Frankfurt on Saturday when he takes on Leon Bunn for the vacant IBO light-heavyweight title.

Anthony Cacace began the latest streak with his win over Michael Magnesi to win the IBO super-featherweight title three weeks ago and then last Saturday, Dennis Hogan claimed the light-middleweight version in Australia against Sam Eggington.

We know the IBO title is not a major belt, but it puts Hogan in the frame for big fights and that’s the way to look at it — a stepping stone to one of the major titles.

He boxed really well and fully deserved his win and after some disappointments in the past, especially when he was hard done by against Jaime Munguia - a fight many had him winning, it was really nice to see him have that big moment.

Big Pody McCrory can join Hogan and Cacace if he can pull off the win in Germany and I really like everything he has said about how is going about his career.

He is taking each fight as it comes and is on this journey where he keeps winning, so should he continue against Bunn, then it could well open the door to a massive fight after.

I have really been impressed by the improvements he has made over the past few years and I also think that his manager, Jamie Conlan has done a great job with him to move him along.

Each fight has been a step forward and his last win over Marco Antonio Periban at the SSE Arena was extremely impressive.

He could have fought for the EU super-middleweight title, but this opportunity came up and if he takes it then it could open so many doors and pave the way to a huge chance.

He has said that he just wants to keep fighting and continuing his winning streak and that is basically it - no looking too far ahead.

Going away to Germany makes him up against it a little, but whilst going there in the 1990s and early ‘00s always came with a warning about trying to get a decision, it seems the UK has taken that mantle in recent years so maybe he is going over there at the right time.

Still, Padraig is called ‘The Hammer’ for a reason and speaking to anyone who has sparred him always remark about how hard he can punch. When you carry that kind of power then you always have a great chance.

Moving up to light-heavyweight will also be a challenge, but he was by no means a small super-middleweight so while he won’t be the biggest light-heavy out there, nor will he be the smallest either.

Should he bring that ferocious power up to his new weight then it can be enough for him to win this and move on to even bigger opportunities.

It isn’t far-fetched to suggest that a fight against the likes of a Bivol or one of the top names could emerge as those guys with the major titles could be looking for what they would view as an easy voluntary defence. Pody would be a huge underdog against any of the big boys but with his power, he always stands a chance.

Anto Cacace and Dennis Hogan have put themselves in a position where one of those massive fights can now happen, so Padraig will be looking to do the same and who knows, maybe even have all three back defending their titles on a big night at home.

Michael Conlan can stay on track for world title shot

A big boxing card at the SSE Arena always creates a buzz in Belfast so it is really good news that Michael Conlan is returning there on December 10 for what is a very decent fight against Karim Guerfi.

Mick wants one of the champions and I know he was very disappointed by how the Leigh Wood fight turned out so he is keen to get right back into the mix, but while he is waiting, this is not a bad fight at all.

In a way, Mick is still on the comeback trail and bounced back from the Wood defeat with a very good win against Miguel Marriaga in August.

Guerfi is a decent fighter, he’s a multiple European champion and knows his way around the ring, but you have to think that Mick is a level above and if all goes to plan, this will keep him ticking along until another big chance comes along as he needs to stay busy until one of the champions comes available.

Tyrone McKenna and Sean McComb are the first names announced for the undercard and a big night at the ‘Odyssey’ always gives the rest of the fighters on the card a good opportunity to showcase what they can do as it is a very good platform.

A fight week in Belfast is always special no matter what the bill is and with this one taking a few weeks before Christmas, I expect this one to be no different.

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora is a mismatch

It’s increasingly looking like Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora are going to fight for a third time on December 3.

I know people will be disappointed by this as everyone was hoping for Fury against Anthony Joshua.

For whatever reason, that couldn’t be made, but I always found it a little bizarre that when Fury listed the people he wanted to fight after his last win over Wilder, Chisora was always on there despite having twice beaten him convincingly in the past.

Since they last met back in 2014, Fury has improved greatly, whereas it seems that Chisora is coming to the end of his career, so. really can’t see this being other than a one-sided win for Fury.

Derek is as game as they come and will always give his all in the ring, plus there is no doubt the build-up to it will be very fun and interesting given the two characters involved.

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty is on the rise

Last weekend, Kristina O’Hara-McCafferty really impressed against a former European title challenger Judit Hachbold in what was just her third fight as a pro.

Kristina won a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and has adapted well to the pro game, earning plenty of admirers already for her performances and appears to be a good prospect.

The wider public may not know a lot about her just yet, but the added exposure from earning good reviews from high-profile pundits and fighting on the BBC last week will help her progress.