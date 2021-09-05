Wilie Anderson on ‘humiliating’ Argentina jail experience, alcohol abuse, facing down the All Blacks’ Haka and how Ulster rejection angered former Ireland captain
Michael Sadlier
Willie Anderson’s eventful life has finally been submitted to print in Crossing The Line, the Ireland and Ulster legend’s warts and all autobiography which candidly addresses his time in jail, living in Troubles-torn Ulster, his struggles with alcohol, personal tragedy, his health battle and how the Tyrone native’s wife Heather and family have pulled him through the dark times.