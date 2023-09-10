Win over Shamrock Rovers is a must for Derry City’s title hopes, says Will Patching

Will Patching was among the goals in Derry's win against UCD

In-form midfielder Will Patching believes next Friday night’s top-of-the-table clash at home to Shamrock Rovers is a must-win encounter for Derry City.

With only seven games remaining, the second-placed Candystripes sit four points behind the Champions and Patching knows how important their upcoming showdown is.

“There’s no beating around the bush, we’ve got to win that game, so it will set things up for a great title race,” he insists.

“Every game now until the end of the season is a Final, we’ve got points to catch up on and the next game for us is massive.”

Patching has been in sparkling form in recent weeks and he hopes the top-quality performances continue during the run-in.

“I’m back enjoying my football and the lads are playing well,” he explains. “We had a great night against UCD and it was a great win for us.

“I’m back enjoying my football like I was previously with Derry before my injury and that’s all I wanted, so hopefully that can continue.”

The former Manchester City starlet has also praised his team-mates and believes the squad is starting to click into top gear.

“When you look at the performances from some of the lads in the UCD game, they were top notch,” he adds. “All the lads are chipping in and it shows the quality that we’ve got throughout the team.

“Brandon Kavanagh scored two goals on Wednesday and had an assist, I scored a few and Danny (Mullen) scored again. Sadou (Diallo)’s passing range was superb. Paul McMullan was a threat and he also had an assist.

“All the lads are stepping up their game and it’s a good time to do it, with all the games coming up.

“We’ve got a good squad now and the signings that the gaffer has brought in over the seasons are now all coming together and we’re all really enjoying our football as well.”

The 24-year-old netted a brace at the Belfield Bowl in midweek and, though many were raving about his first goal, the Stockport native modestly felt it was just an instinct finish.

“I know when Paul has got the ball in those wide areas, he can find me,” he explains.

“I just stood still and, while the ball came at me fast, I just instinctively hit it and thankfully it paid off.”