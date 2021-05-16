Windsor Park looks set to land Super Cup in 2022 after late UEFA switch

Optimistic Irish FA chiefs are quietly confident UEFA will grant Windsor Park next year’s Super Cup as redress for losing this year’s prestigious match to Istanbul.

The IFA were shocked on Friday to learn of reports emanating from Turkey that UEFA had decided to move this year’s Super Cup, set for August 11, from Belfast to Istanbul as a compensatory measure for Atatürk Stadium losing the last two Champions League Finals due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Official confirmation is expected from UEFA this week.

The Olympic Stadium in Helsinki is slated to host the 2022 Super Cup while Kazan in Russia is down for the match in two years’ time.

But UEFA have allowed cities such as Istanbul, Gdansk and Porto, which missed out last year on major games due to the pandemic, to play host this season.

Work is due to start on upgrading the Windsor Park pitch and the surrounding areas this week for the Super Cup, which meant the Irish Cup Semi-Finals (Tuesday) and Final (Friday) were moved to Mourneview Park.

Sunday Life Sport can confirm that despite the Super Cup no longer being staged at Windsor Park, the Irish Cup Semi-Finals and Final will remain at Glenavon’s home ground.

The Super Cup, which is played between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League, was set to be a huge event for Belfast, especially with the possibility two English Premier League teams could be featuring on August 11.

Windsor Park hasn’t been completely ruled out for the game as Turkey, due to their high cases of Covid-19 recently, remains on the UK government’s ‘red list’.

UEFA will want fans in attendance at the Atatürk Stadium, but unless the government reduce Turkey to either amber or green by the end of July, then UK nationals will be advised not to travel to Istanbul, and if they do they will be required to quarantine in a government-selected hotel for 10 days on their return and they must foot the bill.

If that is the case, expect UEFA to ask the Irish FA if they will step in with Windsor Park. But if the Irish FA have to wait a year to play host, they appear content with that.

Last year, Istanbul was selected to host the Champions League Final but, when the pandemic hit, they were moved back to this year. Now Covid has intervened again, the game has been taken off them and they are instead rewarded with the Super Cup.

The Europa League Final was due to be in Gdansk but the Polish city will host it this year after the game was taken away from them due to Covid last season.

Porto was down for the Super Cup last year, however it was moved to Hungary and the Estádio do Dragão now has this year’s Champions League Final.

So UEFA have shown during the last 12 months a city will not miss out.

And with Irish FA President David Martin now Vice-President of FIFA and a major force at UEFA, he will have a significant and influential say.

IFA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson says: “We are aware of rumours circulating around this year’s Super Cup, however nothing has been decided by UEFA yet. We are also acutely aware of the problems being faced across Europe due to Covid and we are always ready to play our part as a member of the European football family.”