Women's football in Northern Ireland can flourish thanks to snowball effect from Euro play-off place, says Nadene Caldwell

Nadene Caldwell is ready to sit back and enjoy a unique double success after a busy two-week period that has gone by in a flash.

The tenacious midfielder had little opportunity to reflect on being part of Northern Ireland's historic achievement in reaching the Women's Euro 2022 Play-Offs before returning to action.

After helping Glentoran Women clinch the Danske Bank Premiership title with a 2-0 victory over Crusaders Strikers on Wednesday night, Caldwell, who has 60 international caps to her name, wants to see both the international and local club scenes blossom together as the women's game in Northern Ireland hits an all-time high.

"The last couple of weeks have been a bit surreal if I'm honest," said Caldwell.

"Securing the Play-Off spot with Northern Ireland was a massive thing for all of us, but we didn't have much time to think about it because we were straight back in with our clubs and at Glentoran we knew we had an important game to try to win the League.

"It's great for women's football moving forward and hopefully there will be a snowball effect from Northern Ireland qualifying for the Play-Off and that it can only be a benefit for our domestic League."

An injury last season seriously dented Caldwell's hopes of success with both club and country. Glentoran's form suffered without her and the ankle problem ruled her out of the first half of Northern Ireland's Euro campaign.

The Glens went into this season without twin midfield powerhouses Makayla Mulholland - who is still sidelined after picking up an injury in pre-season - and Demi Vance, who moved into full-time football with Rangers Women. The return of Caldwell as well as Samantha Kelly and Joely Andrews being thrust onto centre stage provided a platform for the Glens to take a grip on the title race this time around.

"Last year we were on a good run and after picking up a couple of injuries we let the League slip away," said Caldwell.

"We did get the three Cups and for us it was still a successful season. This year the League was always the priority and I think we've been consistent all the way through bar the slip at Sion Swifts. We came together after that and said we wouldn't let it happen again.

"The performances since then have shown how much we've gone from strength to strength and I think we are worthy winners."

After ending a six-year wait since their last League title success, Glentoran captain Jessica Foy (below) believes it won't be anywhere near as long as that before she is lifting the Premiership silverware again.

Aged just 25, she is among the older players in the Glens ranks and with a massive 14 members of Billy Clarke's squad being younger than that the signs are pointing towards them challenging on an annual basis in the coming seasons.

"When I first came into the team, Glentoran really dominated and we were winning the League year in, year out," said Foy.

"We've been really successful the last couple of years in the Cups and I think we were just missing out on that consistency we needed to win the League.

"The age range is there, with the experience of Kelly Bailie and Nadene Caldwell and the fresh young ones coming in ready to fight for their places, so it's been a really fantastic atmosphere this year."

The Glens still have one more League fixture to fulfil before they start their Women's Irish Cup defence in the New Year.

That outstanding game against Sion Swifts Ladies has been provisionally arranged for Friday night.