Women’s football needs more research into ACL injuries, says Lauren Perry

Lauren Perry knows more than most — and more than she would like to — about cruciate ligament injuries.

Now, as the number of high-profile stars suffering the same nightmare injury grows at an alarming rate, the Northern Ireland international goalkeeper wants experts to delve even deeper into research to prevent more players from being stricken.

Twice in less than four years, Perry has endured the same arduous road of recovery from reconstructive surgery after an ACL tear, sustaining the first to her left knee in the summer of 2018 and the second to her right just over a year ago.

First time around, she was a case study in post-cruciate surgery by Northern Ireland team doctor William Wilson through the University of Strathclyde and, having seen England’s Leah Williamson and Beth Mead ruled out of this summer’s World Cup and Spain’s Balon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas miss last summer’s Women’s Euro 2022 Finals due to cruciate injuries and Northern Ireland’s own Simone Magill suffer the same fate in the opening game of the tournament, it is preventative measures that Perry wants experts to look into.

“Being part of that research before genuinely benefited me,” she explains. “I loved being part of it and I think more research needs to be done.

“Different theories have been pointed to, it was linked to artificial pitches but if you go down to England, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson recently — and Simone Magill at the Euros — all did theirs on grass.

“More research maybe needs to be done into the structure of female bodies, how women are built because it must come down to something like that.

“More females are doing it than males, so there must genuinely be something.

“The research we have got is good to have, but definitely a lot, lot more needs to be done and now that more injuries are happening, this should be an alert and we need to dive into this.

“Is it because female’s hips are wider? Do women need to do something else in their warm-up to help prevent it? There might be little things that make a difference.

“I don’t know what it is at certain clubs, but there are clubs where it has happened to a number of players, so what is it they are doing?

“Is there a weakness that’s causing it? Are the girls too tired and that has made their ligaments weak at the time? You genuinely don’t know and I don’t know how you get to the bottom of it.”

Former Linfield Ladies goalkeeper Perry is finally on her way back having helped Dundee United secure promotion to the Scottish Women’s Premiership just weeks before her second cruciate injury in March 2022.

“I have watched over 2,000 minutes of football this season,” she says, reflecting on missing the entire campaign.

The timing of the hammer blow could hardly have been any worse.

She had been involved early in the amazing journey under Kenny Shiels that led all the way to the Euro 2022 Finals. After taking some time away from the international scene — her own decision — she had been recalled by Shiels for the World Cup double-header against Austria and England last spring and, with the Euros just a few months away, hopes of making the final squad had been high.

“To get called up for the last games before the Euros and then the injury to happen between getting the call-up and the games was tough to take,” says Perry.

“Having had the same injury before, when it happened I knew straight away what it was. You hope for the best, but I just knew.

“I’d taken myself out of the squad for a while, then I spoke with Kenny and I was ready to go back.

“Then when the injury happened, I was left thinking why did it not happen when I wasn’t in the Northern Ireland squad?”

Pre-season will now be crucial for the 22-year-old as she sets her sights on reclaiming the No.1 shirt at her club and seeks to impress a new international manager.

“Northern Ireland is very much in my mind,” she admits.

“I just want to make sure my knee is 100%, hopefully I will get that confidence back being on the pitch and after a few games I will feel back to my old self and I won’t be worrying about my knee any more.

“With a new manager coming in, I think it’s a new start for everyone.

“The team has come on so far, the growth has been amazing over the last number of years and it is noticeable.

“Hopefully we can get a new manager in and keep progressing.”