Wonderkid Callum Marshall laments VAR ruining his dream debut for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's Callum Marshall is consoled by manager Michael O'Neill after it was ruled the teenage striker's debut finish would not stand

The screen shows an ongoing goal check as Northern Ireland fans celebrate a leveller that would ultimately be chalked off

Callum Marshall toasts finding the net for Northern Ireland, although he would find his celebrations cut short as the goal was ruled out by VAR

West Ham wonderkid Callum Marshall says he hates VAR after it chalked off what would have been one of the most famous goals in Northern Ireland history.

Trailing 1-0 to Denmark in the Euro 2024 qualifier, manager Michael O’Neill sent on 18-year-old striker Marshall for his international debut with five minutes left in a last throw of the dice to take a point from the Group H clash.

The plan worked a dream, with Marshall, yet to play a first-team match for the Hammers, brilliantly flicking a Jonny Evans knock-down from a Jordan Thompson free-kick into the net in injury-time.

Cue chaotic scenes as former Linfield youngster Marshall raced away to celebrate, jumping into the Parken Stadium stand housing the 1,400-strong Green and White Army with joyful team-mates in hot pursuit.

Talk about making an instant impression at the highest level for a young man who has had a fantastic campaign at youth level with his club winning the FA Youth Cup.

But ecstasy would turn to agony five minutes later after a nerve-wracking VAR check ruled that Evans was just offside, leaving Marshall and all connected with Northern Ireland dejected, with the Danes running out 1-0 victors having survived a couple of penalty claims – one of which was on the Glengormley teen.

Marshall said: “It was the best couple of minutes of my career, turned into the hardest to take in my career to date.

“I just threw my leg at the ball, it was a striker’s instinct, and when I saw it go in the corner, I just ran to the fans and tried to get in as far as I could.

“Unfortunately a net stopped me and I think a fan fell trying to celebrate with me, but it was unbelievable, those couple of minutes I will never forget in my life.”

Asked when he realised there was an issue surrounding the ‘goal’, the young forward revealed: “It took me a good few minutes. I thought someone was injured or something when we were waiting at the centre-circle, then VAR came up on the screen.

“That ruined everyone’s fun. I don’t know how tight it was but for it to take as long as it did, I can imagine it was millimetres. It’s just unfortunate.

“Jonny being offside didn’t even come into my mind. I thought either I was offside or it was a high foot.

“Waiting for the decision was absolutely horrible. I was praying. I was wondering why it was taking so long if it was a high foot, but once I saw the referee walking backwards, I just thought ‘it’s over’.

“The ref didn’t speak to me, I was at the other side speaking to our left-back but the decision took way too long. I’m not a big fan of VAR in general but that really felt like an hour.

“Everyone was making noise, trying to get the ref to hurry up, but obviously it isn’t him, it’s the VAR officials. It is what it is. That’s football. I hate VAR!

“There were a few Denmark fans giving me a bit of stick when I came out to warm up and then I tried to give it back to them once I ‘scored’, but it backfired.

“I got some abuse from them after the game but it was an unbelievable atmosphere and a lovely stadium.

“We were talking in the changing room afterwards and we think we could have had a penalty. My chest is aching. That was on me again. The defender just came right over the top of me. They have three massive centre-backs, so I knew I was getting cleaned at some point.”

It was an eventful night for Marshall because he missed seeing the Danish strike early in the second-half.

“I actually missed their goal because I was inside going to the toilet after half-time because I couldn’t go in when they were giving the team-talk,” he explained.

For all the drama, disappointment and the goal that never was, Marshall says he will still look back on Friday with pride after fulfilling a dream to play for Northern Ireland at senior level. He wants to do it again versus Kazakhstan on Monday night at Windsor Park and score for real this time.

“It was my international debut and what I’ve been working towards. Coming up through Club NI, I’ve been surrounded by Northern Ireland players my whole life and I’m sure I’ll have a lot of texts from my mates to say well done and how gutted they are for me,” he said.

“It’ll still be one of the best nights of my life and hopefully I score one on Monday.”

Don’t put it past him. I get the feeling we’ll be hearing a lot more about Callum Marshall in the future.