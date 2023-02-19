World Championship withdrawals a shame, but absence may be for the greater good

Northern Ireland’s Dylan Eagleson won’t be at the World Championships as a stand is taken against the IBA

The power struggle within international amateur boxing has stepped up a notch over the past week with Great Britain and Canada joining Ireland, USA and some European countries in withdrawing from the World Championships.

The International Boxing Association (IBA), led by Russia’s Umar Kremlev, has close ties to the Putin regime and although the decision of the Common Cause Alliance countries is clearly partly political, it must also be remembered that the IBA, formerly the AIBA, has been suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and many countries have demanded an overhaul due to corruption in the sport.

We don’t have to cast our minds back far to see evidence of that with Michael Conlan the victim of that shocking decision at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

It now seems there is a two-way split between those who back the IBA and those siding with the IOC and it almost falls along East versus West lines.

There is prize money of £166k for a gold medal for the men at May’s World Championships and although the figure is half that for the women, for a boxer on basic funding that is a serious prize.

It’s not just financially where boxers will miss out, but for those who don’t compete at the Olympic weights this is their big tournament and for Ireland’s world champions like Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke, they won’t defend their titles. It also means rising stars such as our own Dylan Eagleson missing out on vital experience.

That is disappointing, but there is the greater good of the sport to consider.

Just what countries will be involved in the Paris Games remains to be seen but should this split escalate to the point where those siding with the IBA are not involved, it could be a great chance for Irish boxers — although the flip side is the Olympics could almost feel like a multi-nations without many of the powerhouses.

It appears countries like USA, GB and Ireland want to establish a new association. It may be short-term pain for long-term gain.

Fury against Usyk just what boxing needs

Reports over the past week suggesting that an undisputed heavyweight title clash between Fury and Usyk may be in danger of not happening is a concern, but I would still hold out a lot of hope that it happens.

There has been a suggestion we might see a fourth fight between Fury and Deontay Wilder, but considering Fury won two of the three with the first meeting a draw that the overwhelming majority thought Fury won, I’m not sure we need to see it again.

People would certainly watch a fourth meeting between them, especially as the third fight was incredible, but we all want to see the Usyk fight now as it simply has to happen.

I’m not sure what the stumbling blocks are but I have a suspicion that the Wilder rumours may be being leaked to try and get Usyk to are to a smaller split in revenue or some other contractual issue.

I think this can be resolved and the fight will happen because I, like everyone else, want to see an undisputed heavyweight champion.

Conrad Cummings will be a top coach

I was happy to see that my old mate Conrad Cummings has got his trainer’s licence as I think this will be a very good move for him.

He will have been disappointed that his career in the ring didn’t work out the way it should have as he had so much ability and you only have to look at how he performed in the World Series of Boxing where he beat Olympic silver medallists over five rounds in a professional format to see that.

There were reasons for that and I don’t think it was all down to himself, but this next chapter is good for him as I think he will make a great addition to any coaching team

He’s down in Carrick working alongside Iain Mahood and at some stage in the future, I expect he will end up as a head coach.

Conrad knows the game well as he has been involved for such a long time. When he trained, he always put so much into every session and will be able to pass on advice and knowledge to the young guys coming through.

He will absolutely get a fighter fit, but you need so much more than that and the knowledge he has will be invaluable.

When he looks back on his own career, he may be a little disappointed he didn’t reach the levels he expected to, but a good way to make up for that will be taking a young kid from his first pro fight and turn him into a champion of some sort.

It all looks good for Katie Taylor in Dublin

It’s not yet official, but it seems the Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano rematch is heading to the 3 Arena with a possible Croke Park fight for Taylor later in the year.

With Eddie Hearn in Dublin meeting Conor McGregor earlier this week, there have obviously been moves made to see Katie fight at Croke with Chantelle Cameron a possibility in a light-welterweight fight - one I have always thought would be a great match-up.

But with the debate about the March venue dying down, the excitement for the Serrano rematch can really build.

As I mentioned last week, Serrano just seemed to be a little off in her win over Erika Cruz where she was getting caught with shots that she wouldn’t have a couple of fights ago, so perhaps there are signs of her slowing down a little.

I think this will be a great fight with an incredible atmosphere, so it’s one I’m looking forward to and am backing Katie to win more convincingly than the first.

Azim didn’t deserve criticism

I was a little surprised that Adam Azim got a little bit of stick for his shutout points win over Santos Reyes last weekend.

A lot of hype has built up around him as he has been backed strongly by Sky Sports and promotional outfit Boxxer with some considering him to be the next Naseem Hamed, so when he didn’t just blow Reyes away, there was a sense of disappointment.

It has to be remembered that this was just his eighth fight as a pro, facing a tough opponent and I think the roads he got will do him the world of good in the long run.

He seemed to tire in the later rounds, but having scored an early knockdown, maybe thought Reyes wouldn’t get back up and stay until the end.

Because he’s blown everyone away up until now, what we saw was that he can actually manage a round and I feel some of the criticism was unfair considering where he is in his career.

Even though I’ve had my disputes with the McGuigans, what I’ve always said is that they are very good at matchmaking and this was a perfect fight for Azim at the right time.

Step up in weight too much for Vargas

O’Shaquie Foster inflicted a first pro defeat on Rey Vargas for the vacant WBC super-featherweight title at the weekend, but I don’t consider it the shock that some have made it out to be.

Vargas has campaigned at super-bantamweight for the majority of his career and spent just two fights at featherweight with one of those for a title.

Most expected him to become a three-weight champion, but Foster is a very good fighter. Towards the end of my career, he was mentioning me in interviews so I watched him a little bit and was impressed.

Therefore, I wasn’t overly surprised he won at the weekend as although Vargas is a good fighter, making the jump from super-bantamweight to super-featherweight is always going to be difficult as only I know too well.