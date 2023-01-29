World title chasing Padraig McCrory: I couldn’t do any of this without my wife Natasha

He’s arguably pound for pound the hardest puncher in Irish boxing but Padraig McCrory says the secret to his success is wife Natasha.

McCrory has gone from domestic battler to ranked No.3 by the World Boxing Association in a short space of time and this year could bring opportunities that he could only have dreamed about.

Having bagged the IBO light-heavyweight title with an exciting stoppage of Leon Bunn in October, McCrory placed himself on the world radar and the unbeaten 34-year-old who had been working full-time as a fitness instructor has gone part-time to focus even more on his boxing career. With three young children, McCrory admits that wife Natasha has made it possible for him to fulfil his ring ambitions.

“If I didn’t have Natasha backing me then I wouldn’t have got to this stage,” said Belfast man McCrory, who has chalked up 16 straight victories.

“She is very dedicated to her own career as a biomedical scientist — she’s the brains and I’m the brawn! But I see her running about all over the place for the kids with all their activities going on so I have the time to train properly and pursue my ambitions. She’s been an amazing support to me throughout my career and really is the unsung hero because it’s not easy for her. Natasha always says to me not to be fighting just for money but because I believe I can win.

“I know that I’m missing out on those great little memories because of the time I have to spend away from the kids but I’m doing this so they can have the best life and have opportunities in life… I want to make my family proud.

“I want to fulfil my potential, leave boxing safely but stay in the sport. I’ve just applied to the British Boxing Board for my manager’s licence as I feel that I can pass on my experiences and I like the business side of things. I know what it’s like to be on small hall shows, begging to get on them, and then being able to move from there to being on big bills.”

McCrory had been lined up for a fight on St Patrick’s night but that is looking less likely, though he still expects Conlan Boxing to have him out in March or April. Having stepped up to light-heavy to grab the IBO title, McCrory will now focus once again on the super-middleweight division and expects his WBA rating to be followed by a good ranking with the other governing bodies.

“I’m working away in the gym because I expect to be out around March time. Moving back to super-middleweight makes sense and with where I’m at in the world rankings I can realistically hope for a world title shot this year,” added McCrory.

“I’ve got the WBA ranking and I expect the WBC will give me a good ranking as well. There’s a big fight coming up between Caleb Plant and David Benavidez in March and it’s possible that I could get a crack at the winner — that would be a huge fight.

“Super-middleweight is a division full of massive talents so I know that any fight for a title is going to be very difficult but throughout my career I’ve been taking risks and I believe I’m ready for the step up to elite level.

“I’ve now gone part-time so I can be even more dedicated to boxing and I believe that everything happens for a reason and my big chance will come.”