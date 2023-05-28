You can ill afford to drop guard in title race, warns Glentoran Women star Caragh Hamilton

Sports Direct Women’s Premiership

Glentoran's Caragh Hamilton is aware that, in the context of a title pursuit, one defeat can prove especially costly

Just six games in, it already appears to be a case of ‘who blinks first’ in the battle for the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership title.

The importance of every point is not lost on the two teams who are again leading the way in the chase for the crown after their experiences last season.

Defending Champions Cliftonville Ladies dropped only three points before securing the prize, and while in the end runners-up Glentoran Women lost fewer games – they went on to beat Cliftonville in the final match – their sole defeat was telling as it came against the Reds half a dozen matches into the campaign.

The pair lock horns in a potentially pivotal meeting at Solitude on Friday night well aware that having swept all before them so far, once again the title destiny will more than likely come down to their head-to-head meetings – and one result could turn the entire thing.

“It will come down to probably what you do against those top teams – although you can’t be complacent in those other games,” explained Glentoran star Caragh Hamilton.

“You’ve got to beat the teams around you and any slip-ups, other teams are going to be there ready to pounce.

“Sometimes even a draw feels like a defeat in this League because you know how costly it can be.”

That was the case last season, when a draw at Crusaders Strikers with just a few games to go had put Glentoran behind the eight ball at that stage of the campaign, and even winning all their remaining fixtures wouldn’t have been enough to wrestle top spot.

“It was really only that back end of last season after the Euros where it felt like the focus was really on the club season and we could really hit our stride and get into the swing of things,” continued Hamilton.

“We were on a really good run then, once we got back from the Euros, and I think we only drew one game and then won all of our other matches.

“We had a really strong end to the season, but unfortunately prior to that wasn’t so good.”

There is also a crucial encounter at the bottom of the table on Wednesday night, when Derry City Women and Larne Women – who have yet to register a point between them – meet at the Brandywell.

Linfield Ladies have been faultless since their defeat against Cliftonville in their opening game and face a battle with Sion Swifts Ladies, who are merely three points behind the Blues and also have their eyes set on third-place.

A top-half/bottom-half split is already emerging, and Crusaders Strikers will want to ensure they stay on the right side of that when they host Lisburn Ladies.

Meanwhile, Mid Ulster Ladies – buoyed by an important victory over Derry City – will attempt to put pressure on Lisburn in the fight to be top of that bottom half when they host Ballymena United Women.

Fixtures (7.45pm unless stated), Wednesday: Derry City Women v Larne Women. Friday: Cliftonville Ladies v Glentoran Women, Crusaders Strikers v Lisburn Ladies (8pm), Linfield Women v Sion Swifts Ladies, Mid Ulster Ladies v Ballymena United Women.