Linfield were just seconds away from booking their place in the Europa Conference League group stage before Jimmy Callacher's agonising own goal

From ‘balloons’ to fans feeling deflated about new managerial appointments, President Joe Biden and licensing issues delaying football matches, Euro 2016 heroes arriving on the scene, unwanted villains causing crowd trouble and history being made in the title race… the 2022-23 Irish League season was one crazy ride.