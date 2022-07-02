‘You won’t see me play again’ – Irish League legend Andy Waterworth retires from football to concentrate on bringing through the next generation of top players

The 36-year-old, who is head of the Irish FA JD Academy, has parted company with Glenavon, the club he joined along with former Linfield team-mates Mark Stafford and Mark Haughey last summer.

As well as spells with Kilmore Rec, Ards, Lisburn Distillery and Hamilton in Scotland, the former Northern Ireland Under-21 ace is best known for his attacking exploits with Big Two rivals Linfield and Glentoran.

The Crossgar man scored 66 goals in 214 appearances for Glentoran and his two goals in the 3-1 Irish Cup Final victory in 2013 over a treble-chasing Cliftonville side was a fairytale end to his career on Mersey Street.

He was able to cherish his cup winner's medal, an achievement that saw him honour the memory of his late grandfather, former Glentoran defender and captain Noel McCarthy, who led the team to Irish Cup glory in 1951.

One regret was that he only managed to get one league winner's medal since his return from Scotland in 2008 but that changed when he joined the Blues after that famous Irish Cup win over the Reds.

He went on to lift the Gibson Cup four times with Linfield along with two Irish Cups during a golden spell of almost 350 appearances, scoring 190 goals.

One of the game’s most ruthless predators, he scored a hat-trick in Linfield’s 2017 Irish Cup final win over Coleraine a week after his treble at Solitude secured a first league title in five years for the Blues.

Naturally, he scored in his final Linfield appearance against Cliftonville as the Blues completed an Irish Premiership and Irish Cup double.

“You won’t see me play again,” said an emotional Waterworth. “For a long time I’ve realised I have not being giving a club 100% because of this role with the Irish FA.

“I’ve been in football a long time and felt I couldn’t dedicate everything I have to it. It’s the right decision for my health, my family and I’m really comfortable with it.

“I always give 100 per cent and I don’t like to drop that standard. I’ve achieved a lot in the game and I’m very proud of it but I have no doubt in my mind that this current role is my future. I love coaching the game, I’ve always held that view and now is the time for me to dedicate my time to the Irish FA and leave the player pathway in a better position when I move on from it.

“I don’t want to play football anymore, I don’t have that hunger or desire. I will always love the game and have special memories of the Cup win with Glentoran and the ‘Waterworth week’ with Linfield when I won the league and Cup.

“I’m very proud of that because I took a big gamble, with people expecting me to fail at Linfield. I had a passion and hunger in my stomach to work hard and prove people wrong. At the biggest club in the land I won everything, many times. Nothing touches those memories but I don’t have that hunger to play anymore as I pursue a long career in coaching.”

Although his exit from Linfield was emotional, he recognised the club were embracing a more full-time set-up and the legendary frontman has enjoyed working with Northern Ireland youth set-ups and the successful Irish FA JD Academy.

And as he reflects on his glittering career, there is a little regret to be found amongst the success.

“If I knew then what I know now I would have stayed in Scotland and pursued a longer professional career with potential international caps,” he added.

“It wasn’t my journey or destiny but I learned a lot from it which I have taken into my role with the Irish FA and working with our promising young footballers.

“At the time I wasn’t mature enough to accept the demands of the job and I missed my family. It was easy to come home but with a mentor offering me advice, I could have stayed and prospered.

“I worked hard at my game, nothing else mattered and always imagined myself playing for Northern Ireland so it is a regret coming home early but the flip side is I enjoyed many good times in the Irish League and I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me.

“I’ve enjoyed my time as a player but this is my new passion now and it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”