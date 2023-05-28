Young West Ham striker Callum Marshall may be solution to NI striker crisis next month

International

West Ham striker Callum Marshall could be called in to lead Northern Ireland's line in the upcoming set of Euro 2024 qualifiers

West Ham United FA Youth Cup Final hero Callum Marshall could now be asked to solve Northern Ireland’s striker crisis in next month’s latest batch of Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Fresh from scoring the Hammers’ second goal during their 6-1 thrashing of Arsenal in the Youth Cup decider, the 18-year-old Glengormley youngster is understood to have been included in the 30-man training squad that Michael O’Neill will assemble at St George’s Park tomorrow, giving the 18-year-old a chance to impress the senior manager at close quarters.

O’Neill is well aware of Marshall’s growing potential after he scored 20 goals in a stellar season in which West Ham also won their League, and much will now depend on what he sees on the training pitch over the next few days.

Already earmarked as one for the future even before making a stunning start to his West Ham career having moved from Linfield in January last year, the dearth of experienced striking talent available could now lead to Marshall being fast-tracked to the senior squad if O’Neill feels he is up to the mark.

Conor Washington and Josh Magennis will miss the trip to Denmark and the home game against Kazakhstan, and there appears to be no prospect of Kyle Lafferty returning to the international fold.

That leaves O’Neill with only Shayne Lavery – who missed the two opening qualifiers against San Marino and Finland in March – and Dion Charles, who only started his first competitive internationals in those games and marked the scoresheet twice in San Marino, with any kind of experience in the striking roles.

At a time when Northern Ireland face a future without a Premier League regular in the squad, having a young striker break through at an English top-flight club would be a major bonus – although a first-team call-up at the London Stadium has yet to come for Marshall.