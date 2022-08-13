Stephen Baxter says Ben Kennedy is ‘class’ as the forward bags a hat-trick against Dungannon

Crusaders 5-1 Dungannon Swifts

Ben Kennedy was the toast of Seaview as his hat-trick of goals sent Crusaders on their way to an easy, impressive victory over Dungannon Swifts.

The pick of the trio was a 40-yard strike from the right wing when he spotted Declan Dunne off his line — his second in a virtuoso display.

Paul Heatley played a vital support role in scoring twice in beautiful Belfast sunshine, opening the scoring after just seven minutes.

As Dungannon defenders tried to shut Jarlath O’Rourke down deep inside the box, the Glengormley man ran to collect the ball, turned 180 degrees and side footed past Dunne from close range.

Jude Winchester missed two gilt-edged chances and also hit the post as Crusaders asserted themselves, and made it 2-0 after Jonny Tuffey pulled off a smart save to deny Mark Walsh.

Kennedy met O’Rourke’s cross to head at goal from 10 yards, the ball ricocheted off Brendan Barr and beat the hapless Dunne, who managed to get a hand to it.

Dungannon gave themselves a lifeline when Rhys Campbell arrowed the ball into the net with a low drive from the edge of the box in added time, but after the break Crusaders regained full control.

Dunne rushed off his line on 48 minutes to beat Philip Lowry and clear the ball but only to Kennedy hugging the touchline and his quick reaction saw his launch the ball over Dunne and into the exposed net.

He then pounced on an interception from Ethan McGee to slot home from close range on 65 minutes to claim the match ball before setting Heatley up for his second of the day three minutes later.

“If you don’t enjoy that performance, there’s something wrong with you, if you’re a Crusaders person of course,” said home boss Stephen Baxter afterwards.

“Five goals, seven missed sitters, it might have been and should have been a cricket score. We dominated the game from start to finish.

“We were magnificent in our passing quality. To create those chances against an Irish League team, you have to work the ball really well and we did it time and number.

“Ben had to be patient in the second half as he was being marked by two players. We told him the chances would come and he lights the place up in a 15 minute spell, which is Ben Kennedy.

“He is a class player, and how he finished his second goal — not too many can finish like that. That’s the quality of Ben Kennedy and it was great to watch.

“Dungannon didn’t deserve a goal. They weren’t in our box because we were so dominant so I was really disappointed to concede, particularly on the stroke of half-time.

“At half-time, I told the players to continue doing what they were doing in the first-half, step up the gears and that’s where the goals came from.”

CRUSADERS: Tuffey 7, Burns 8, Hegarty 7 (Robinson, 86 mins, 6), Lowry 7, Kennedy 9 (Ebbe, 70 mins, 6), Forsythe 7 (Lecky, 76 mins, 6), O’Rourke 7, Winchester 6 (Weir, 70 mins, 6), Larmour 7, Heatley 8 (McMurray, 76 mins, 7), Clarke 7. Unused subs: Pauley, McKeown.

Dungannon: Dunne 5, Breen 6, Knowles 5, O’Connor 5 (Convie, 76 mins, 5), Campbell 6 (McDonald, 86 mins, 5), Barr 5 (McGinty, 76 mins, 5), Walsh 6 (Gallagher, 61 mins, 5), Cole 6, Ruddy 5, Devlin 5, McGee 6 (Coyle, 76 mins, 5). Unused subs: Nelson, McCready.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Coleraine) 7