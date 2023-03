Book reveals efforts of former SOS to restore power-sharing

Brian Rowan author of Political Purgatory sitting with the former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith MP on a bench at the Duke of York Bar in Belfast. (Credit: Elle Rowan)

A new book has revealed the lengths to which former Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith went to restore power-sharing, including a Friday night visit to a Londonderry pub to talk to the SDLP and a 7am breakfast meeting on the Shankill Road with loyalists.