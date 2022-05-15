The Script: Danny O’Donoghue reveals song rows ahead of tour start at Belfast’s SSE Arena

The Script kicked off their European tour last night and play in Belfast again tonight.

Danny O’Donodhue has revealed The Script have had rows over which songs to include in their setlist before they kicked off their UK and European Greatest Hits tour in the SSE Arena last night.

The 41-year-old frontman, whose band play a second Belfast show tonight, told Showbiz Life: “Of course we had had arguments. There were handbags at dawn… more like guitars at dawn. Some people love the love songs, some people hate the love songs, some people hate the hate songs.

“You need the quintessential ones but for me it’s just playing them live and which ones are you gonna want to be on stage and play.”

The band are celebrating five UK number one albums, six billion streams and two million ticket sales.

Danny added: “It’s good to be seen. It’s good to be out doing gigs. It’s been 13 years. The songs kind of picked themselves. The hits are the hits.

“We know what people want to hear. After being through Covid and being so separated, what a better way to come back again than do all these songs in one night and celebrate the fact that we’ve had the career we’ve had but also that we are all together. It’s a great chance to play it all on one night as usually you are playing bits of things and if it’s a new album you play the new album. This is the chance to play the songs we really love.”

The Irish band, who also play Belfast tonight, also reunited with their guitarist MARK SHEEHAN (left), who has been missing with family problems since last September.

“Tell me a band who isn’t excited to be on the road after two years? The virtual gigs aren’t the same.

“People seem more real coming back now and nicer to deal with.

“Everyone I know in the industry has come back with a renewed sense of themselves. We treat every gig now like it’s going to be our last just in case it happens again. Life is too short, find something you love and do it til you die.”

