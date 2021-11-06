Thieving postie’s six years of crime exposed

Ex-Royal Mail worker stole cash, gift cards and commemorative coins from letters

A THIEVING postman has promised to pay back £11,500 to his dozens of victims in a desperate attempt to avoid prison.

Disgraced Karl Forrest (41) made the offer when he appeared at Antrim Crown Court to plead guilty to three charges of theft and seven of fraud by false representation.

Between 2013 and 2019, the ex-Royal Mail worker, of Meadowvale Park in Limavady, stole gift cards, cash and commemorative coins from letters.

He was freed on bail ahead of sentencing on December 15, with defence lawyer Damien Halleron confirming his client could make “full restitution”.

This prompted a prosecution barrister to suggest that the conman lodge £11,500 into his solicitor’s account so it could be passed on to the victims.

Royal Mail sources told Sunday Life Forrest was caught in 2019 after an investigation by the firm’s fraud unit.

They said the crimes he confessed to may be the “tip of the iceberg”.

“Karl Forrest would steal the eye out of your head if he thought there was money in it for him and he could get away with it,” added a former colleague.

“He was opening letters and taking the contents for over six years. That shows you just how dishonest he is. He’s nothing more than a common thief.

“Karl would take anything. War medals, money, vouchers — you name it, he’d steal it. I believe these charges may be just the tip of the iceberg.”

The thefts Forrest admitted related to dozens of gift cards, commemorative coins and cash. The fraud charges involved using stolen gift cards.

Our source expressed frustration that Forrest had been able to resign from his job as a postman before being sacked, and accused him of using the stolen items to fund a “life of Riley”.

“He drives an expensive Kia Optima car and was away each year on pricey all-inclusive holidays in top resorts,” said the Royal Mail insider.

“No one could understand how he was able to afford all that on a postman’s wage, but now we know.”

Since leaving Royal Mail, shamed Forrest has been working at a private medical practice near Limavady and as a cleaner at a college in the north-west town.

But both these jobs are now in jeopardy after he confessed in court to being a serial thief and fraudster who targeted dozens of victims over a six-year period.

Forrest’s barrister told Antrim Crown Court that before his client was sentenced next month, he would be lodging a psychiatric report in addition to a probation report which will determine his likelihood of reoffending.