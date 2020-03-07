Thug who attacked teen with samurai sword jailed for nine years

Jamie Lutton machete wielding Armagh man has been jailed for nine years for a vicious bloody attack on a Newry teenager.

A man who attacked a teenager with a samurai sword has been jailed for nine years.

Jamie Lutton (20), from Aldervale in Craigavon, set upon the 17-year-old after forcing his way into a property on Talbot Street in Newry in June 2018 with three others.

The victim suffered extensive injuries and decided to leave his home city because he feared further attacks.

Newry Crown Court was told the gang had been drinking on the night in question and had gone to the house intent on stealing cannabis plants.

When they failed to find any, they attacked the teenager, striking his arms and legs with the sword and headbutting him before stealing a £900 TV and £365 in cash.

The court was told the defendant had been in care since the age of 12, had an “escalating violent criminal record” and struggled with addiction.

Lutton, who was on bail at the time of the attack, admitted aggravated burglary, grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and making threats to kill.

A judge sentenced him to nine years in prison.

The three others involved in the incident were each given two years’ probation after admitting aggravated burglary and criminal damage.

They are Shea McGivern (20) and Michael O’Brien (19), both from Newry, and 20-year-old Morgan Feenan, from Dundalk.

Family members of the trio broke into applause in court after it became clear they had avoided a custodial sentence.