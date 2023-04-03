Travel: Hart Shoreditch an oasis of calm in one of London’s edgiest, trendiest areas

Cool hotel the perfect base to explore one of the world’s greatest cities

Just this last while, I’ve noticed how the mere mention of London turns your friends into know-it-alls.

I’d been banging on recently about how I was really looking forward to my trip to Shoreditch in the east of the capital, having never done London ‘proper’ before — as it were.

Sure, I’ve bounced through its airports en route to sunnier climes more times than I care to remember, and I once paid a flying visit as a teenager to watch Liverpool at QPR.

The Tower of London — © Getty Images

But none of that really counts, does it, so I’m the first to admit reaching the venerable old age of 42 without having ever seen her sights — all those glorious monuments to great battles, heroic leaders and turning points in history; without having set eyes on Carnaby Street, Camden Town, Soho or Leicester Square — the cradles of modern British pop culture; or without even so much as having argued politics with London’s famously opinionated cabbies, is all rather pathetic.

But, rather than fall down in amazement at a sophisticated city slicker like myself (!) sleeping in on one of the world’s greatest and coolest cities, friends instead seized on the chance to show off.

“Oh, Tower Bridge? Sure you just hop on the DLR at Covent Garden, grab the Tube at Bond Street and you’re there in 20…”

“Leicester Square? Gift, take the Circle Line to Whitechapel, drop down to the Elizabeth Line and onto Piccadilly Circus…”

Sorry, what?

The Palace of Westminster — © Getty Images

Despite assurances from all and sundry that getting around was a piece of cake, I still found the thought of the Tube a little daunting — but of course I needn’t have worried, for all those smart-arses were right, it is pretty much idiot-proof.

In any event, on my first bona fide visit to the Big Smoke, it was high time for a whistlestop tour of the sights. And when planning this, it’s probably wise to be realistic about what can’t be done as well as what can.

I went there with a wildly ambitious itinerary, and managed about a tenth of it.

Hart Shoreditch

Carnaby Street, Camden, Canary Wharf and Soho will all have to wait, for the first items on my list were London’s big set pieces.

Buckingham Palace, Trafalgar Square, Westminster, Whitehall and Downing Street can all be done easily on foot, while a river cruise is a great way to see Tower Bridge, the London Eye, Westminster from the Thames, and to hear a little on the history of the bridges which straddle the river.

The highlight for me, though, was the scrumptious fish burger and chips we sat down to in the concourse which overlooks the Tower of London, where history’s most infamous bluebeard had his wife’s head lopped off for the trumped-up charges of adultery and incest.

Thankfully, neither the wife nor I lost our heads on our trip, but our accommodation at the 126-room Hart Shoreditch — a slick, sleek, suave hotel which is part of Hilton’s Curio Collection — was worthy of Henry VIII himself. Or poor old Anne Boleyn for that matter.

Tower Bridge in London

The bedroom was a monochrome masterpiece; a stunning amalgam of light and shade; of linen, tile and wood; of white, black and charcoal; the bathroom exquisite too, all brushed gold, soft lighting and marble.

The Curio Collection is Hilton’s breakout portfolio of high-end, one-of-a-kind, boutique hotels — 115 across 30 countries — all of which riff on the idea of promoting local.

So for their venture in this part of London, that means edgy and bohemian, as Shoreditch on the eastern edge of the Square Mile was once the hangout of British art’s enfants terribles, Tracey Emin and Damien Hirst.

A King One bed suite at Hart Shoreditch

Everywhere, then, there are nods to art, from the centrepiece bookcases in the hotel lobby, upon which sit a variety of tomes from east London’s indie publisher Hoxton Mini Press, to the pictures on the walls, coaxed into life by local artists.

Inside the hotel lobby — another masterpiece of contemporary design, it must be said — the beautiful people lounged around in the laidback co-working space; City suits nonchalantly sealing some mega-money deal no doubt, a few hipsters with headphones tapping away on their Macbooks, and one (I noticed) sultry, raven-haired beauty with dark sunglasses, dressed head-to-toe in black. Waiting for 007, clearly.

In keeping with the arty vibe, Hart Shoreditch has launched an artists in residence programme, kicking off with Rezzan Hasoglu, a glassblower whose studio base is in East London. The programme will run throughout the year, launching with Rezzan’s installation which will be on display in the hotel lobby, complementing the striking wrought iron spiral staircase in the hotel.

If Hart is the epitome of style, outside on the streets the vibe is all a little bit more rebellious.

The stunning lobby at Hart Shoreditch, including the Mostrador bar area

With the streets garishly tattooed in graffiti, Shoreditch is the antidote to the shiny skyscrapers of the neighbouring City. Situated next the historic market of Spitalfields, where silk weavers settled in the 17th century, it’s rough and ready, trendy yet offbeat, and chocker with markets, boutique shops, independent stores, and cafes — not to mention Brick Lane, famed for its curry houses.

Straddling the boroughs of Hackney and Tower Hamlets, Shoreditch has also become the beating heart of London’s booming tech centre, with a report a few years ago claiming it was now the most expensive place on the planet to rent office space, outstripping even San Francisco’s Silicon Valley.

Not that I noticed any discernible difference in the prices here than elsewhere in London.

A pint of pale ale and a double Bacardi and Diet Coke stung me £12.80 down at Brewhouse pub, and something similar at Boxpark — a staple of the East London social scene made up of refitted shipping containers.

The bar area at Mostrador

A few pints and 19.000 steps later, the wife and I were Hank Marvin, as they say in these parts — the East End is where cockney rhyming slang originated — and so repaired to the hotel’s restaurant, Mostrador London, a new pop-up dining concept from Argentinian chef and restaurateur Fernando Trocca.

Famed for his casual take on Argentinian fine dining, Trocca’s inspiration comes from the ‘mostradores’ — or counter-service delis — that are commonplace across Latin America.

The linguine with sardines and capers

The wife’s Hereford lamp rump with lamb fat carrot, gooseberry and mint looked and tasted divine, while my linguine with sardines, capers and breadcrumbs with scallop roe was a big comforting hug of a dish.

It’s been 42 years in the making, but it won’t be long before I return to this great city, or to hip and happening Shoreditch.

Getting there? Ach it’s a gift: just hop on the Circle Line from Victoria via Blackfriars and onto Liverpool Street Station…

The Hereford lamp rump with lamb fat carrot, gooseberry and mint

Travel factfile

Nightly rates at Hart Shoreditch start from £189 on a room-only basis. For more information or to book please visit www.hartshoreditch.com or call +44 (0) 20 3995 3655. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at newsroom.hilton.com/curio, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter