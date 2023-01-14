Tyrone battle their way into McKenna Cup decider as stubborn Cavan side dispatched at Breffni Park

Tyrone booked their place in the Dr McKenna Cup final by overcoming what was for the most part a stern challenge from Cavan in Saturday night’s semi-final at Kingspan Breffni Park where the visitors did not really impose themselves until the closing stages.

While the Red Hands joint bosses Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher will relish the prospect of having another game against the winners of Sunday’s second semi-final between Derry and Down in advance of the Allianz League which commences at the end of this month, they will undoubtedly be seeking more convincing form from their team.

A stubborn Cavan side forced Tyrone onto the back foot on occasions and while the Red Hands deployed a raft of substitutes, they were nonetheless unable to take control of the game.

Indeed it was Cavan got off to a sprightly start with Gerard Smith, Oisin Brady and newcomer Brandon Boylan whipping over three points to give their side momentum.

With Conor Brady and Killian Clarke imposing themselves in the midfield zone, the Breffni attack thrived on a generous ration of possession but their potency was rather too brief.

Tyrone slowly but surely established a solid foothold in the contest and a brace of points from the lively Daragh Canavan and the creative Rory Donnelly helped to reduce the deficit.

It was to get even better for the visitors when Ritchie Donnelly and Cathal McShane hit the target to ease their side into a 5-4 lead before Michael McKernan drove forward to further increase their advantage.

Cavan were not to be outdone, though, with Cian Madden landing a point before Rory Donnelly and Peter Og McCartin swooped for points that left Tyrone in front by 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval.

The Cavan attack may have lacked real bite in the opening half but mid-way through the second-half they found their rhythm and with Oisin Brady accurate from frees and Raymond Galligan and Dara McVeety flighting over scores, the home were suddenly very much in touch at 0-11 to 0-9.

Indeed, Cavan mounted a series of raids but inept handling coupled with some solid Tyrone defensive work ensured that they were not permitted to transfer their advantage onto the scoreboard.

And when defender Michael McKernan, who deservedly lifted the man of the match accolade, thundered forward to snap up his second point for Tyrone, this appeared to infuse new heart into the side and indeed Cavan were to score only once more before the full-time whistle sounded.

In contrast, Tyrone finished with a mini-flourish with two of their senior citizens Niall Sludden and Matthew Donnelly, both of whom had been introduced as substitutes, on target to give the final score line a slightly more flattering look.

The duo were only on the pitch for a matter of minutes but their experience and craft were to serve Tyrone well in their successful bid to close out the game.

While Tyrone will look forward to the final with some relish, they will be aware that a step-up in performance is required if they are to get the better of Derry, with whom they had a feisty engagement last Wednesday night, or Down who in Monaghan and Donegal have beaten two Allianz League Division One sides within the past ten days.