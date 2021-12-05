U-turn on terror campaign leaves New IRA on brink

Internal row as lifers left in jail while accused leaders renounce violence in bargaining bid for bail

The new IRA has been rocked by a bitter internal row over its alleged leaders renouncing violence to get bail while foot-soldiers are stuck in prison serving life sentences.

Gary ‘Musky’ Hayden is the latest dissident republican to say he will publicly disavow conflict in order to be freed from Maghaberry jail.

The 49-year-old from Derry has spent the past 15 months on remand accused of directing terrorism.

His lawyer told a court: “It's Mr Hayden's instructions that he does not advocate the use of violence for the purpose of achieving Irish unity. He is prepared to state that in open court.”

Christie Robinson was convicted of murdering prison officer Adrian Ismay

Paddy McDaid, who is also from the city and facing a New IRA membership charge, was granted bail last month after telling a judge: “I do not advocate violence, I don’t say that violence is a way forward.”

The 51-year-old’s cousin, former Sinn Fein MLA Raymond McCartney, also lodged a £50,000 cash surety to secure his release.

Hayden and McDaid are among 10 alleged New IRA members said to have been secretly recorded discussing a terror campaign during two meetings bugged by MI5 double agent Dennis McFadden.

But their decision to publicly renounce violence in order to gain bail – a move backed by Derry New IRA boss Thomas Mellon – has caused serious tension with other New IRA prisoners in the high-security Maghaberry jail.

Paddy McDaid was granted bail on a terror charge

Friends of Belfast man Christie Robinson, who was caged for life for the 2016 New IRA murder of prison officer Adrian Ismay, are furious. So too are pals of Sean McVeigh who is serving a 25 year term for trying to blow-up a police officer.

Revealing their anger, a republican source said: “They are questioning what was the point in targeting these prison officers and cops when the people charged with leading the New IRA are publicly renouncing violence to get out of jail.

“Both Christie and Sean won’t be seeing the outside of Maghaberry until the 2040s, so you can understand why there is anger.

MI5 agent Dennis McFadden bugged New IRA meetings

“It’s finally starting to dawn on them that they have been used – they were puppets for a dissident gang that was never going to achieve anything other than to get its members locked up or killed.”

In an effort to play down the tension the New IRA’s prisoner support group held a demonstration outside Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast last Wednesday. A similar picket is planned in the Bogside area of Derry tomorrow evening.

Sean McVeigh is serving 25 years for trying to kill a police officer

Republican sources say both events are merely a public attempt by the New IRA to paper over the cracks of an organisation rapidly falling apart.

“Being infiltrated by Dennis McFadden destroyed the New IRA. The fact that its alleged leaders are now publicly rejecting violence to get bail shows that it is finished,” said one insider.

“Many republicans, both pro and anti Good Friday Agreement, are now of the opinion that the New IRA was constructed by MI5 solely to bring dissidents together so they could be more easily monitored, manipulated and destroyed.”

The New IRA emerged in 2012 following an amalgamation between the Real IRA, vigilante group Republican Action Against Drugs (RAAD), and independent republicans. It is the military wing of the political group Saoradh.

Since its formation the terror gang has murdered prison officers David Black and Adrian Ismay, and civilians Kevin Kearney, Michael McGibbon, Conor McKee and Lyra McKee.