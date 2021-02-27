UDA drug dealer Dee Coleman accused of breaking electronic tag

UDA drug dealer David “Dee” Coleman has appeared in court accused of breaking his electronic tag while “messing about”.

A lawyer for the Shankill estate-based gangster told Belfast Magistrates’ Court today it came off at his home on Friday.

The tag is part of a raft of bail conditions put in place to manage the volatile thug while his charges of drug dealing, assaulting police and a breach of the Terrorism Act are being dealt with.

A police officer told the court that G4S were alerted through their tag monitoring system that the device had been damaged at around 6.30pm on Friday.

When officers called to Coleman’s Hopewell Crescent home in west Belfast the 35-year-old claimed it had come off while he was “messing about” but the officers disagreed and he was arrested.

District Judge Mark Hamill released him on the same bail terms but warned him that if it happened again he would likely be remanded in custody.

Coleman isn’t long out of jail having spent 18 months behind bars in Maghaberry for membership of the UDA.

He is also a convicted extortionist but did his first spell inside at the age of just 14 in 2000 for his role in a UDA gun attack on UVF supporters in the Rex Bar.

Coleman is currently charged with breaches of the Terrorism Act, possessing criminal property, supplying class A and B drugs and assault on police all dated between January and March last year.

But Coleman has bigger worries after the UVF threatened to kill him if he fails to return a gun stolen from the gang and given him as payment for a £2,000 drugs debt.

His home was also paint-bombed as a warning to give back the nicked weapon.