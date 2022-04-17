Ulster 23 Toulouse 30 ratings: Ethan McIlroy and James Hume have big nights but province out of Europe

Devastation for Ulster as they crashed out of the Heineken Champions Cup at the last-16 stage after being beaten 30-23 at Ravenhill by defending champions Toulouse, losing 50-49 on aggregate.

Ethan McIlroy scored a double, while centre James Hume had another impressive display in a big game for the province, but who else stood out against the French side?

Michael Sadlier takes a look...

Starting XV

Michael Lowry – 6

A key attacking cog, his tackle on Dupont helped create the first try. Also switched to out-half but was fortunate not to be carded.

Robert Baloucoune – 6

The danger man from the first leg he was binned early. Though he put in some decent tackling there was no real opportunity to get him delivering in attack.

James Hume – 8

A lovely assist for McIlroy and a super tackle later in the half. The No.13 had an influential game throughout but was furious over a late penalty.

Stuart McCloskey – 6

You’d expect an appetite for the physical stuff and he threw himself into it with his usual enthusiasm. Will be disappointed there wasn’t more action.

Ethan McIlroy – 8

Back in the side again and, well, two first half tries was some return. What a strip off Mauvaka too and superbly covered late on when danger loomed.

Billy Burns – 7

A contest where he needed to dictate the pulse and he kept Ulster ticking over. Delivered for McIlroy but then departed early for an HIA.

John Cooney – 7

It was going well and then the intercept and Toulouse scored their second. A superb touchline conversion but needed more protection at times.

Andy Warwick – 7

Back in the starting side again, he got the ball ahead of the first try and the loosehead put in some great work with his ball-carrying on the field.

Rob Herring – 6

Won a vital breakdown penalty and was busy though a crooked throw looked ugly. As always he gave everything but couldn’t prevent the defeat.

Marty Moore – 6

As usual some nice hands and work around the field. Won a scrum penalty and put in a hard shift, emptying himself before being subbed and then returning.

Alan O’Connor – 7

Always inked in for the big occasions, he was prominent early on but couldn’t get to Ntamack for the try. Nice tackle on Dupont and some big carrying.

Iain Henderson – 7

Only his seventh Ulster game this season, he was an aggressive carrier and caused Toulouse problems whether in attack or defence. Kept going to the end.

Marcus Rea – 6

Unfortunately knocked on in an early attack, but there was one vital turnover. After that he put in a number of carries and saw a lot of defensive action.

Nick Timoney – 6

His 100th appearance for Ulster and, not surprisingly, he got busy on both side of the ball. Needed more prominence with ball in hand.

Duane Vermeulen – 6

Big players step up for big games, he had an initial carry and won the lineout for McIlroy’s second. Won a big turnover but seemed to fade.

Replacements

Eric O’Sullivan (for Warwick, 62 mins) – 5

Not much happened

Tom O’Toole (for Moore, 62 mins) – n/a

Only on and sees red

Kieran Treadwell (for O’Connor, 52 mins) – 5

Busy before a head knock

Jordi Murphy (for Rea, 52 mins) – 5

Not a huge impact

Rob Lyttle (for Burns, 58-66 mins) – 5

A few pieces of good work

Not used: Brad Roberts, Nathan Doak, Luke Marshall