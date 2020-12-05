Ulster Hospital thug arrested in Scotland avoids jail

A man brought by police from Scotland to Belfast over a violent incident in a hospital has narrowly avoided jail.

Thomas Goodwin appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday where he pleaded guilty to common assault, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

District Judge Mark Hamill was told the incident at the Ulster Hospital in east Belfast dated back almost five years to January 2016.

Goodwin (57) was living in Ayrshire and told the court via videolink that he had been brought to Northern Ireland on an arrest warrant.

A police officer told the court the court that at around 8.20pm on January 1, 2016 staff reported that Goodwin had become loud and disruptive.

He was shouting and a deputy ward sister saw him throwing two chairs against a wall which damaged a hand sanitiser.

Two doctors then tried to calm him down but Goodwin swung punches at the pair.

He told officers during interview that he had no memory of the incident and suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

The officer added that it cost £50 to replace the broken hand sanitiser.

Goodwin’s solicitor said he had not come to police attention since the incident and asked the judge to leave something hanging over his head.

Judge Hamill sentenced Goodwin to four months on each charge, suspended for two years.

He told Goodwin: “You can’t behave like that in a hospital.”