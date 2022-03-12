Under threat ex-cop’s fury at being refused protection weapon

AN ex-police officer has slammed PSNI chiefs for continuing to block his application for a personal protection weapon (PPW) almost a year after he was threatened by dissident republicans.

The former cop, who ran a high-level informant in the ONH (Oglaigh na hEireann) gang, believes his life is being put at risk.

He told Sunday Life: “It’s a crazy decision which puts my life at great risk. Because I infiltrated ONH its leaders, many of whom moved over to the New IRA, want me dead.”

In May last year police officers visited the ex-cop’s home to warn his life is in danger from dissident republicans.

An official TM1 noticed handed to him reads: “(REDACTED) who resides on (REDACTED), who is an ex-police officer, is planning to be murdered by the (New) IRA from the Ardoyne area.

“(REDACTED) drives a (REDACTED) which is parked on his road. The (New) IRA will either plant a bomb under his vehicle or shoot him. (REDACTED) is being targeted because he was a police officer during the Troubles.”

The former cop says that despite the best efforts of his solicitors the PSNI will not budge over his PPW application.

In a letter to him, police chiefs said: “The criterion for such authorisation requires that there is a verifiable threat to the life of the applicant. Enquiries reveal the threat level applicable in your case does not warrant the issue of a PPW.”

However, this has been rejected by the ex-cop who described the decision as “unbelievable”.

He added: “All I want is to keep me and my family safe, and the PSNI is preventing me from doing that by refusing my PPW application.”

Information provided by the former cop led to the Police Ombudsman recommending disciplinary action against four serving officers in the PSNI’s C3 unit, formerly known as Special Branch. Since then he has had a terse relationship with some of his old colleagues.

