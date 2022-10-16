Victory over the Lions was pleasing, but Ulster must be ready for a much sterner test from Sharks

Ulster found how difficult it was to play at altitude in Joburg

The vital thing is that Ulster now go to the Sharks on the back of a win and that is essential for the tour as Saturday’s game is going to be an entirely different challenge and experience for Dan McFarland’s guys.

Just for starters, the Sharks have way more strength and experience in their ranks than was the case with the Lions.

They’ve got Etzebeth, Kolisi and multiple Springboks in their side so this will be a much more composed and powerful team.

I’m not saying Ulster won’t win, but they have much to deal with as apart from the Sharks squad there is entirely different weather in Durban even though Ulster at least won’t be at altitude anymore.

Ulster will be confident, they are clearly an in-form team, and they are playing pretty well so I think Saturday is actually a good enough match-up which will be a really good contest.

I don’t think many of the Ulster guys will have played in Durban before so that will be difficult though having said that it will be similar to the Southern Kings for those were there before.

But, look, coming down from Joburg’s altitude, well, it’s a completely different animal when you come to play at sea level in Durban.

Down there it’s the same temperature alright as in Joburg, and as you could see yesterday that was hot, but the humidity in Durban would be 100%.

It is very, very humid so whereas yesterday in Joburg was very dry in the sense that it’s dry heat, in Durban it’s the complete opposite.

All the humidity makes the ball very wet. You also sweat more so with all that the ball just gets very slippery.

It is going to be very challenging, but the experiences Ulster have had out there in recent seasons will help them adapt whatever the circumstances and that was something we saw yesterday in Joburg and the way they managed to win that game and take five points from it.

And talking of Joburg, you’d have to experience playing at altitude to really appreciate how hard it is to function.

You feel it in your legs and in the lungs. Obviously, there’s less oxygen in the air than on the coast so that’s the big thing, that really tight feeling in the lungs.

You would have seen just what altitude does to the players with the guys cramping up out there and you could see even the Lions players were struggling at the end.

When you start to attack and hold onto the ball for more than a few phases you get so tired which means you can’t really bring structure to the game which is why there seemed to be so much more chaos on show yesterday.

You also get so tired and weary when it comes to the job of defending and you could see that as well.

I thought Ulster did really well though in managing to bring just enough control to the chaos while the tries they scored during the Lions’ yellow card were critical in doing enough to ultimately keep them ahead. All that must stand to them.

They got five points and that is huge. When you look back over a season and maybe you might have missed out on a home knockout game it’s winning these games now that are so important — not just for this tour but for the whole season.

I think having the Emerging Ireland guys like Rob Baloucoune on from the start and then the guys coming on from the bench was really helpful and maybe those guys made the difference.

Someone who definitely did show up was Duane Vermeulen. He went a full 80 in Joburg and then there were those turnovers. It is vital for him to be in the side and bring all that knowledge to taking on the Sharks.

Louis Ludik is part of the Premier Sports team for its live TV coverage of all 151 games throughout the BKT United Rugby Championship with every Ulster game home and away.

Join Premier Sports next weekend for live coverage of Ulster’s second game in South Africa when they face Cell C Sharks on Saturday afternoon (kick off is at 5.15pm (BST) with all the action live on Premier Sports.

To find out more see www.premiersports.com