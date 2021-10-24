Well-known republican Seamy Sullivan suffers stroke after being viciously attacked in his flat

A well-known republican suffered a stroke and bleed in the brain after being viciously assaulted in the communal corridor of his apartment complex.

Seamy Sullivan was rushed to hospital in a critical condition on September 18 four weeks after the attack at the Ark Housing Association development in north Belfast.

Doctors have since told the 57-year-old that there was a direct link between the near-death stroke, which has left him learning how to walk again, and being beaten up on August 22.

Seamy accuses a visitor to the flats on Allworthy Avenue of throwing him to the ground after an earlier dispute.

Speaking from his bed in a recovery unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital, he said: “The fella attacked me from behind. I was thrown forward and smacked my head off a heavy door and cut my elbow.

The complex where Sullivan lives

“For the next four weeks until I had the stroke I was suffering from really painful headaches. Thank God my partner was in the flat when I had the stroke because I would have died without any help. She rang an ambulance and I was rushed to hospital.

“The only thing I can remember is suddenly feeling drowsy, like I was drunk, and then blacking out.”

Seamy, who is suing the Libyan government after being injured in an IRA bomb made up of Semtex explosives supplied by the Gaddafi regime, has lost all movement down his left side.

“I was in a critical condition for two days and have been in hospital now for almost five weeks,” he added.

“I’ve lost all feeling down my left side and I am having to learn to walk again. It’s a challenge, but I’m not giving in. I’ve still a lot of fight left in me.”

The PSNI confirmed it is investigating an assault at a social apartment complex on August 22.

Inspector Swann said: “We received a report around 12.10pm that the victim had heard a loud bang on his property door at Allworthy Avenue. When he went to open it, two males, unknown to him, were standing at his door.

“One of the men pushed him resulting in the victim stumbling back and cutting his elbow. The other man made verbal threats to the victim before both of them left.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact police at Tennent Street quoting reference number 960 22/08/21.”

Seamy says the assault on him brought back memories of the murder of his younger brother Patrick Sullivan who was stabbed to death in 1992.

“I know what happened to Patrick was far worse, but I have been thinking about that a lot,” he explained.

Sullivan's late brother Patrick

“Having a stroke like that would scare the life out of you, especially as it’s a direct result of being assaulted by druggie scumbags a few days before. I’ve had to go through some pretty tough times, and this is up there with them.”

Seamy was badly injured in the 1988 IRA Falls Baths bomb in west Belfast which killed Eamon Gilroy (24), Elizabeth Hamill (60) and soldier John Howard (29).

Four years later his ex-French Foreign legionnaire brother Patrick was murdered by criminals after returning home to the Divis area of the city. He was a member of the IPLO — a violent republican splinter group.

As well as being a high court test case for compensation for survivors of bombs involving Libyan-supplied explosives, Seamy has campaigned for three decades to have his brother’s killers jailed.

