Woman caught drink-driving after attending party to tackle agoraphobia

An over-the-limit motorist caught at 6am thought she was okay to drive after stopping drinking at midnight at a house-warming party where she had gone to see if she could beat agoraphobia.

Eleanor Stewart (56), of Brustin Brae Road outside Larne, was spoken to by police at the nearby Old Glenarm Road on December 7, 2019.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, she pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in her breath.

The legal alcohol limit for drivers is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath and the defendant had a reading of 40.

A defence solicitor said that Stewart had a previously clear record.

He said that she had gone to a friend’s house-warming to see how she would cope with agoraphobia.

Agoraphobia is defined as a fear of ‘entering open or crowded places, of leaving one’s own home, or of being in places from which escape is difficult’.

She was banned from driving for a year and fined £200.