Slip sliding away at Belfast’s Andersonstown aqua world of adventure

The McAllister sisters enjoy the launch of the aqua park at Andersonstown Leisure Centre.

I said it, for the first time and definitely not the last.

"When I was your age,” my sermon began to the oldest.

He was complaining about not get into getting his daily prescription of tablet time while the sun split the sky.

There was an element of déjà vu. I'd been on the other side of this chat.

But these days I seem to spend my adult life in awe at what the kids of today have at easy reach.

Everything is a multi-million pound investment bigger and better than the last brightly coloured sea of plastic that opened the previous week.

That play ground in Newtownabbey's Valley Park with its towering slides - millions spent. But it is run of the mill now compared to its various rivals sprouting up around the place. Have you been to Stormont and the play park there? The addition of the coffee shop would get me there every day of the week. But it is stunning.

Then there's Center Parcs, the tech and the next-day delivery.

At every turn of a kid safe gate you think it possibly can't get any better and then they pull something else out of the hat.

And that's what they have done in a small corner of west Belfast.

We'd watched the Andersonstown Leisure Centre spring up over the past couple of years. We passed it not long after the slides went in - or out as it is - and the excitement has been building ever since.

When last Saturday came, the boredom could not be found, there was nothing other than anticipation.

We three - five, seven and er... 30s - sat 'beach ready' (swimming togs under the clothes) watching for the clock to strike 'swimmers'.

When I was a child it was easily the best day of the week. A splash about and a go - if it was working, if the surly pool attendant allowed or if it was just your luck it was the right time - on the big slide.

And what they've done in Andytown is quite simply spectacular.

Not just some fun for the kids, but one for the .. er .. 30 somethings.

Some £25million has been spent on a first class facility. And a lot of that has gone into the pool.

Three high-speed slides - one that goes up!? - dominate the building. Inside and out.

Abyss, Torrent and Vortex offer something very different and something for nearly all ages.

Abyss is a 'drop slide'. You get into a capsule about eight storeys high up and when all set a trap door sends you plummeting straight down. I can't tell you how much fun it was, as I had to look after my kids. But I’ll return without them and update this!

Torrent was a big success with my kids. A double rubber ring sends you twisting and turning down and then up.

But if slides are not your thing, there's the aqua adventure play park - don't worry it has slides - but also water cannons, jets and topped with a huge bucket which takes an age to fill before dousing all below. I did like that.

A 'confidence pool' with its own wide slide and soft landing is there for the youngest. And there's even a pool if you want to do, I dunno, a length or two.

And then hidden away behind a partition, is the gem among the crown jewels. Northern Ireland's only surf simulator.

Five jets shoot water up a small well-padded ramp to give you a real feel for surfing. Although looking down at the water rushing past your feet was disorientating but [insert famous surfer name here] shouldn't be too worried yet.

Northern Ireland’s only surf simulator at Andersonstown Leisure Centre.

The centre also gives the chance to use all that fitness wear for something other than lounging in its brand-new gym. Then there’s fitness studios and that pull of the coffee shop.

While council owned it is operated by social enterprise GLL and three-quarters of the lifeguard team came through the Leisure Employment Academy, a programme that helps the unemployed and economically inactive gain new skills and qualifications and secure employment.

Jacqui Pope from GLL said the centre would add some fun after what has been a fairly tough year.

"Spending time in the water, burning off some energy and enjoying a day out with family is exactly what people are in need of as we rebuild and recover from the pandemic," she said.

"It's a place to blow off steam and we are overjoyed to be welcoming people back again. With the removal of the stay local message, the fun to be had at Andersonstown is a possibility for all and we have tried and tested safety protocols in place to ensure a safe, stress-free and enjoyable return to leisure.”

While the centre does have something for every age, my five-year-old was knocked back from using some features as he didn't make the height. But he wasn't put off and had a ball.

This will be a world beater. Provided they can keep everything open and running, it will pull in the crowds.

And in this age of 'Covid-safe' those crowds will be well contained. You can only imagine the queues in a 'pre-pandemic' era, but booking is a must and the constrained numbers make it for a better experience.

With limited foreign travel options this summer this will draw those crowds missing that trip to the Spanish water parks from far and wide and while maybe not sun-drenched, it will be a good douse of fun.