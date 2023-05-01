Up to 35 Dublin airport flights to be cancelled today over French air strike

Thousands of passengers are expected to be affected not only by cancellations but also by delays to those flights that do take off

Ryanair's Michael O'Leary has complained that France is using minimum service legislation to protect French flights. Photo: Aidan Crawley

Up to 35 flights arriving and departing from Dublin Airport are set to be cancelled today due to a May Day French air traffic control strike.

Air sector sources told RTÉ that between 25 and 35 flights to and from Dublin could be affected. Cancellations are also expected at Cork and Belfast airports.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said at the weekend that 40,000 of the airline’s passengers across Europe would be affected by the strike after it was told by French authorities to cancel 220 flights.

Among the cancelled Ryanair flights to and from Dublin today are the 10.40am Dublin to Lourdes flight, the 11.15am Dublin to Nimes flight, the 1.25pm Dublin to Carcassonne flight, the 5.55pm Dublin to Nice flight, the 6.55pm Dublin to Paris flight, the 7.25pm Dublin to Toulouse flight, the 8.20pm Dublin to Bordeaux flight, the 6.40pm Lourdes to Dublin flight and the 4.24pm Nimes to Dublin flight.

Meanwhile Aer Lingus said it has cancelled one return flight between Dublin and Paris. However it warned there could be delays for other flights due to the French strike.

An Aer Lingus spokesperson told the Irish Independent: “Due to planned French industrial action we have been forced to cancel one return flight between Dublin and Paris, tomorrow...as mandated by Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.”

It said all affected customers have been notified.

“While the rest of our schedule will operate as planned, customers travelling to other European destinations may experience some delays as a result.”

Dublin Airport operator DAA had been preparing for one of its busiest weekends of the year so far with almost 400,000 passengers due to pass through the airport over the bank holiday weekend, with Friday and Sunday the busiest days.

Passengers have been advised to arrive at the airport two hours in advance of short haul flights and three hours before long haul. French air traffic control staff are striking over President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Today’s strike will be their 51st day of industrial action in recent months.

However Ryanair has complained that France is using minimum service legislation to protect French flights while overflights, which are not flying to or from France but are merely passing through its airspace, are bearing the brunt of cancellations.

Mr O’Leary said that cancellations are being “disproportionately being passed on to English flights, Irish flights, Italian flights, Spanish flights [and] German flights. This is unfair”.

“When there are ATC strikes in Italy, they protect overflights. In Greece they protect overflights. France must be required by the EU commission to protect overflights.

“It is unfair that flights from the UK to Spain or from Italy to Portugal are being cancelled simply because a bunch of French air traffic control units want to go on strike. We respect their right to strike, but if they want to strike, cancel the French flights, protect the overflights.”