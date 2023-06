21-year-old California man Max Park set a new world record by solving a 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube in just 3.13 seconds, surpassing the previous record of 3.47 seconds held by Yusheng Du. Max Park achieved this milestone on June 11 at the Pride in Long Beach competition, organized by the World Cube Association, where top cubers gather to solve various Rubik's puzzles.