25 years on from The Good Friday Agreement, The Troubles still haunt victims’ families

DCI John Caldwell is still seriously ill in hospital. He was shot multiple times outside an Omagh Sports Complex after coaching a children’s football session on February 22. Four people who lost loved ones who worked in the security forces, chat to Belfast Telegraph about the attempted murder of John Caldwell and how this has brought back memories to do with their own stories. Shane Laverty said: “It makes it very real to me, I was quite emotional when I heard that because I was pulling out some photographs in relation to my own brother’s murder.” Shane’s brother, Robert, was killed in 1972. He was an RUC officer and was 18 years old. Serena Hamilton said: “The day I heard that [John Caldwell was shot] it was devastating. To hear the John Caldwell shooting and that his young son being with him is absolutely devastating, not just for the Caldwell family but for anyone that has also suffered. “It just breaks your heart, I know how I felt as a very young child, when my father was shot and murdered, and the emotions that you continue to go through for the rest of your life.” Serena’s father, David Graham, was a part-time member of the UDR, and he was killed in 1977 aged 38 years old. Bryan Finlay’s father, Ronnie, was also part-time in the UDR. He was shot in 1991, aged 47 years old. Bryan said: “You think things like that were in the past you know. Attempted murder is just despicable, to try and kill a man in front of children, it is the same sort of thing that happened to myself.” David Hallawell’s father John was an RUC officer, and when killed in 1983, he was 35 years old. David said: “It certainly brings back they pain and memories of my own situation. I’m aware that John’s son is 13 years old, the same age as I was when my father was murdered and I know what I can remember so I can only speculate on what John’s son is going through at the moment.” If you have any information relating to the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell, contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.