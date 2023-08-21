50 years of love: NI man and US wife who had first date on Bloody Friday back in Belfast

Half a century after meeting on the streets of Belfast, Syd and Liz Doyle made an emotional return to the spot where they first set eyes on each other. They flew in from the US to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary — back where it all began at Cornmarket. Family and friends joined them for Saturday’s trip down memory lane. It was 1972 — the worst year for casualties during the Troubles — and Syd, from Crumlin, made his way into the city centre to do some shopping.