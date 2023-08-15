99 confirmed dead in Maui wildfires but governor warns there could be many more

The number of deaths caused by the Maui wildfires now stands at 99, a figure that is likely to increase as search crews comb neighbourhoods where flames moved as fast as a mile a minute. The blazes that consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina are already the deadliest in the US in more than a century with the cause under investigation. No access UK broadcasters, BBC, ITN, CNNi, Al Jazeera, Bloomberg, GB News, Talk TV