‘A complete surprise’: Bear scares principal by jumping out of bin at US school

Credit: Nicholas County Board of Education. Note: Mute audio The principal at a primary school in West Virginia was given a shock when a bear leapt out of the bin he was unlocking. James Marsh, 58, head of Zela Elementary School, ran for his life when a sizeable bear emerged from the bin he was standing by at around 7.15am on Monday. Mr Marsh can be seen in the video unlocking the bin before a bear pokes its head out from under the lid, with the principal running one way while the bear leaps out and scarpers in the opposite direction.