A5 is the 'worst road in Ireland for deaths' says Sinn Fein MLA as community outrage grows

Continued delay on the A5 road project is “hugely frustrating”, and the road is the “worst road in Ireland for deaths” the Minister who greenlit proposed upgrades has said. Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy was Regional Development Minister in 2007 when the plan to upgrade the A5 to a dual carriageway was first approved. On Tuesday, Mr Murphy gave evidence to a public inquiry into the A5 Western Transport Corridor at Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone, where a large group of people, including students from schools in the area and representatives from GAA clubs, came to show their support for the scheme. The A5 – which connects Derry City in Co Londonderry to Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone – has seen repeated calls for improvement due to the high volume of fatal traffic collisions occurring on the road. Despite gaining approval in 2007, the scheme has not been able to proceed, in part due to legal proceedings taken by an opposition group called the Alternative A5 Alliance (AA5A), founded in 2010. A total of 47 people have died on the A5 since 2007, with a number of victims’ families saying they believed their loved ones would still be here had the road improvements not been delayed.