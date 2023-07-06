Abandoned chick adopted by flamingos at zoo

A flamingo chick has been adopted by new parents after being abandoned as an egg. It first spent a month in an incubator where dedicated zookeepers could ensure the hatchling's survival. Whipsnade Zoo birdkeeper Emily Merrick-White said the team had rescued the abandoned egg and monitored it for 32 days at the zoo's specialist bird nursery, before transferring it to a flamingo nest where Florence and Freddie took the egg under their wing. After hatching on June 19, the flamingo family has been bonding at the conservation zoo, with both adoptive parents caring equally for the fluffy grey two-week-old.