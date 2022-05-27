Abba reunite for first time since 1982 in spectacular Abba Voyage concert

All four members of Abba have reunited in London for the first time since 1982 for the opening night of their Voyage live show. The highly anticipated concert features younger “Abba-tars” of the group performing songs from their back catalogue with a live 10-piece band. The king and queen of Sweden, Carl XVI Gustaf and Silvia, Kylie Minogue, Keira Knightley and London Mayor Sadiq Khan were among the star-studded guestlist on the night.