Acting newcomers from Belfast star in ‘So What If It Rains’, a short film produced by Cinemagic to mark 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement

‘So What If It Rains’ trained young people in film production, under the guidance of industry professionals and promotes a positive Northern Ireland. CEO of Cinemagic Joan Burney Keatings MBE, said: “This is a short film that Cinemagic was commissioned to write, to really to look at the new Northern Ireland, the positive Northern Ireland, and to really look at what young people want to talk about here.” Singer Brian Kennedy stars in the film, he said: “We are basically showing the world what a changed place Northern Ireland is….I am really excited to be part of a film that does this.” Chris Campbell (17) from Belfast, who stars in the film said: “I think it is really fun, it is really exciting because you have got the whole crew, and equipment, and everyone is very nice.” Conlaoch Gough (15) from Belfast, also stars in the film, said: “I feel like you’re very pulled out of your comfort zone, which is a good thing, because it builds up this very good atmosphere and you enjoy it the more you continue to go on with it.” The short film is about brothers Jack and Johnny, who leave their wee farm for the big smoke - Belfast! There, they find a music legend, who takes them under his wing, and a city that pulses with a new rhythm of life, love and happiness! ‘So What If It Rains’ It is an indication of the ongoing work that Cinemagic has delivered since its inception utilising film to bring communities together, promoting the values of the Agreement, and instilling those values within the next generation. Cinemagic’s recent short films made over the last 18 months will be showcased at a special event on 24 May and tickets will be available from cinemagic.org.uk