Action Cancer launches new skin cancer detection service throughout NI on board the Big Bus. The Big Bust is a mobile unit and a free skin cancer detection service, a service provided by no other charity in the UK. Skin cancer incidence across the UK continues to increase with Northern Ireland having one of the highest incidences in the UK. Non-melanoma skin cancer is the most common cancer in Northern Ireland and melanoma which is associated with moles is the fifth. If you are over the age of 18 and are concerned about a changing mole or lesion anywhere on your skin, please visit www.actioncancer.org to see if you meet the eligibility criteria to book a virtual assessment.