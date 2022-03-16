Actor John C Reilly is international guest of honour at St Patrick's Day parade

The St Patrick’s Day parade will return to Ireland this year after a two-year break, with Hollywood actor John C Reilly as international guest of honour. The Irish-American said it is a great opportunity to “spread joy” during a difficult time in the world. The Chicago native said he has always been a big supporter of Ireland and attended the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in his home city with his Irish father. Up to 400,000 people are expected to attend the parade in Dublin.