Adrian Douglas and Alister Douglas arrive at court to face intimidation charges over alleged sectarian hate crime
Kevin Scott
Two brothers charged in connection with a sectarian hate crime in Lurgan will face further charges relating to intimidation, a court has heard. Adrian Douglas (34), of Carrick Drive, and Alister Douglas (37), of Charles Baron Gardens appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court this on Wednesday morning in connection with an incident on April 30 led to them being charged with attempted criminal damage and attempted theft.