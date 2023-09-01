Aftermath: Fireball as motorbike smashes into van and rider flees in Dublin city centre

Photos from the scene show the aftermath of a dramatic incident with a burnt-out bike lying on the road and the scorched van beside it. Gardaí are hunting the rider of the motorbike who fled after he smashed into the parked van, resulting in an explosion in Dublin city centre yesterday, August 30th. It is understood the motorcyclist crashed into the parked van on Seán McDermott Street Lower around 2pm, before making off on foot. The motorbike then caught fire while lying in the middle of the busy road, with the van too catching fire and then exploding when its fuel tank caught flame. A source said gardaí were “seconds too late” to catch the rider of the bike, who fled.