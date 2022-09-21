Agreement reached to suspend bin strike at Northern Ireland council

An agreement has been reached to suspend a strike by council workers in Northern Ireland. The industrial action by workers at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough council had been running for six weeks and had led to thousands of bins across the area not being collected and large piles of rubbish forming in some areas. The decision to suspend the strike came after trade union representatives met with council representatives on Wednesday to discuss a new pay deal which had been agreed by the council on Monday night. The strike action is set to end at one minute past midnight on Thursday.