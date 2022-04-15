Alcohol restrictions lift in Northern Ireland at Easter

Lifting restrictions on selling alcohol in Northern Ireland over the Easter period has served up a much-needed boost to the region’s struggling pub trade, a bar owner has said. Changes to the licensing laws mean pub and bars can open as normal this Easter after decades of limitations.Previously on Good Friday, alcohol was only able to be served between 5pm and 11pm. Licensed premises also had to stop serving at midnight on Easter Thursday and Holy Saturday. Those curbs were lifted by the Licensing and Registration of Clubs Act passed in the Stormont Assembly last year. Interview with: Pedro Donald of the Sunflower pub in Belfast and pub-goer Jordan Gilvear