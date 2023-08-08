Almost half of Brits are feeding their neighbours cat

The research, by Burns Pet Nutrition, found that neighbours also feed cats cans of tuna (23%), cow's milk (20%) and human food (19%). Over half of Brits (51%) feel an attachment to a neighbour's cat and one in ten people even treat it like one of their own. It goes so far that more than one in four (27%) of people would even contribute to their neighbour’s cat’s vet bill given how much they feed them. It proves that cat owners have a right to be worried. Some of their biggest fears are their cat being overfed (33%) and being fed something that is poisonous (38%). Other fears include their feline getting into a fight or being attacked by another animal (47%), being held against their will (32%), getting attacked by a human (30%) and liking another family more than their own (20%).