Ambitions of families becoming homeowners ‘crushed’ by failing Government, says Starmer

Labour is the party of homeownership, Sir Keir Starmer claimed as he sought to rubbish the Government’s record on housebuilding and Rishi Sunak’s plans to protect mortgage holders. The Labour leader said the Prime Minister is not doing enough to help borrowers with rising mortgage rates, describing Mr Sunak’s position as: “Housing crisis? What crisis?” As the two leaders clashed at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir interrogated the Government’s record on housebuilding, saying it has collapsed since Mr Sunak scrapped mandatory targets. He asked the Prime Minister how the Conservatives can “ever look the British people in the eye again and claim to be the party of homeownership”.